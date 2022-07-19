Indigo Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today and announced the voting results for its board of directors. 

The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 20,880,092 representing 76.34% of Indigo's issued and outstanding Common Shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the ten nominee directors as shown below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Heather Reisman

20,869,558

99.99 %

2,719

0.01 %

Frank Clegg

20,848,162

99.88 %

24,115

0.12 %

Jonathan Deitcher

20,849,408

99.89 %

22,869

0.11 %

Mitchell Goldhar

19,517,662

93.51 %

1,354,615

6.49 %

Howard Grosfield

20,845,162

99.87 %

27,115

0.13 %

Robert Haft

19,521,687

93.53 %

1,350,590

6.47 %

Andrea Johnson

20,849,517

99.89 %

22,760

0.11 %

Anne Marie O'Donovan

20,849,392

99.89 %

22,885

0.11 %

Chika StacyOriuwa

20,846,517

99.88 %

25,760

0.12 %

Gerald Schwartz

20,848,687

99.89 %

23,590

0.11 %


Final results on all matters voted at the Annual and Special Meeting held on July 19, 2022 are available under Indigo's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

