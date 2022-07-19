Indigo Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today and announced the voting results for its board of directors.

The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 20,880,092 representing 76.34% of Indigo's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the ten nominee directors as shown below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Heather Reisman 20,869,558 99.99 % 2,719 0.01 % Frank Clegg 20,848,162 99.88 % 24,115 0.12 % Jonathan Deitcher 20,849,408 99.89 % 22,869 0.11 % Mitchell Goldhar 19,517,662 93.51 % 1,354,615 6.49 % Howard Grosfield 20,845,162 99.87 % 27,115 0.13 % Robert Haft 19,521,687 93.53 % 1,350,590 6.47 % Andrea Johnson 20,849,517 99.89 % 22,760 0.11 % Anne Marie O'Donovan 20,849,392 99.89 % 22,885 0.11 % Chika StacyOriuwa 20,846,517 99.88 % 25,760 0.12 % Gerald Schwartz 20,848,687 99.89 % 23,590 0.11 %



Final results on all matters voted at the Annual and Special Meeting held on July 19, 2022 are available under Indigo's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

