Indigo Announces its Top Kids' Gifts for 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, is delighted to share its top picks for the best kids' gifts of 2021. From beautifully illustrated books by Canadian authors to the Indigo-exclusive Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's LEGO® Chess Set, each item is thoughtfully curated by Indigo's expert buyers with every kid's wish list in mind.

"This holiday season, we're bringing parents an incredible assortment of gifts that check all the boxes on every child's wish list," said Gail Banack, VP, IndigoKids and IndigoBaby. "Everything from inspiring books to engaging toys that spark their imagination, like the viral plush sensation Squishmallow, popular with kids and collectors alike, we know these items will be flying off the shelves. Whether you're shopping with us in-store or online, we want to make sure everyone gets their hands on these hot ticket items and help reduce any holiday stress that comes with finding the perfect gift."

At IndigoKids, parents and gift-givers will find meaningful presents for kids of every age and interest, as well as items that will bring the whole family together. Cozy up with Amari and the Night Brothers, the debut fantasy and adventure novel from B.B. Alston, perfect for fans of the Percy Jackson series. For some friendly family competition, pick up the Settlers of Catan Deluxe Starter Set, exclusive to Indigo. Encourage imaginative play with the outdoor camp cooking with the 24-piece Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Camp Stove Play Set. Kids can spin alongside their parents with the Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle™ for hours of fitness and fun.

With hundreds of options in-store and thousands more online, customers can shop by age or interest for every kid on their list. To explore these great gift ideas and more, visit IndigoKid's Holiday Shop online.

To help make grabbing all your gifts hassle free, Indigo offers customers many ways to shop including store pick up in as little as three hours, in-store shopping, and online shopping for our widest assortment 24/7 at indigo.ca.

Not sure which gift to give? Shop in-store to get great advice from Indigo's expert staff. Or, #AskIndigo on our website or social media for advice on the perfect book for every child on your list!

Whether customers are visiting in-store or online, Indigo is encouraging everyone to get ahead of the holiday rush and pick up those must-have gifts now to avoid disappointment.

Indigo's Top Kids Gifts for 2021:

About Indigo

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

