Indigo Announces its Picks for the Best Books of 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), the world's first cultural department store for booklovers, is thrilled to announce its list of the Best Books of 2019, led by Cherie Dimaline's stunning novel, Empire of Wild. Every year, Indigo's team of expert booksellers read thousands of the year's books and, after much debate and deliberation, hand pick which titles ultimately earn a place on the highly anticipated list. From the trials and tribulations of a 1970's rock band to a poignant memoir about hope and resilience, Indigo's experts are confident that readers will be captivated by the stories on this year's list.

"Indigo's Best Books of 2019 are a reflection of the world we live in today and include a diverse group of voices with thought-provoking, beautiful and important stories to tell. We're so proud to stand behind them and share them with fellow booklovers," said Rania Husseini, SVP Print. "As a Canadian company, we're delighted that this year's best book was written by a Canadian author – it is filled with rich storytelling inspired by the community she grew up in and stories she grew up with."

Earning the number one spot as the Best Book of the Year for 2019 is Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline. Inspired by the traditional Métis story of the Rogarou – a werewolf-like creature that haunts the roads and woods of the Métis community – the novel follows a broken-hearted woman named Joan who has been searching for her missing husband, Victor, for over a year. When she stumbles upon a Reverend who is identical to him in every way, but who does not recognize her at all, she embarks on a journey to remind him of who he really is before it's too late.

After learning that Empire of Wild was named the number one book, Cherie Dimaline said, "This is the best moment of my writing career."

Hear directly from Indigo's expert book sellers about this year's picks:

1. Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline

"You'll devour this utterly unique thriller grounded in Métis folklore." – Jessica D., Senior Planning Manager

2. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

"The most anticipated book of 2019 surpassed my (already very high) expectations!" – Kristi R., Fiction Buyer

3. From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle

"An eye-opening memoir about what it means to never give up." – Ryan S., Promotions Analyst

4. The Huntress by Kate Quinn

"This book put me on a rollercoaster in the best possible way." – Maria E., Customer Experience Manager

5. Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

"You can't read this book and not want to talk about it." – Caryn C., Non-Fiction Buyer

6. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

"You're guaranteed to become the biggest fan of this fictional band." – Chihoe H., Fiction Buyer

7. The Body by Bill Bryson

"You'll laugh or shake your head in wonder on every page." – Brandon F., Non-Fiction Buyer

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

"I absolutely tore through this book. And that ending. . . wow! " – Melissa P., Public Relations Manager

9. 24/6 by Tiffany Shlain – a Heather's Pick

"Consider your relationship with your smartphone forever changed." – Mystique M., Content Marketing Manager

10. Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

"Powerful. Devastating. Unforgettable." – Ameema S., Customer Service Specialist

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

