Indigo Announces its Best Kids' Gifts for 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), the world's first cultural department store for booklovers, is delighted to unveil its picks for the best kids' gifts of 2019. Curated by Indigo's expert buyers, this year's top toys and books offer endless hours of play, make learning fun and exciting, and spark imagination and creativity.

"As a parent, the holidays are such a special time of year – but they can also be a stressful time trying to find the perfect gift for your children. This year, we really wanted to help gift givers by showcasing our top toys and books that kids won't want to put down," said Kirsten Chapman, President, Indigo and IndigoKids. "We want to help make gift giving easy and joyful, which is why we also offer free kids gift wrap in all stores and free shipping to any of our stores during the holiday season, ensuring that surprises stay surprises."

At Indigo, it's about more than just the gift, it's about the gifts that encourage moments together. Gather the family around classic stories such as an Indigo exclusive version of Anne of Green Gables and start a new tradition. Or, gift bestselling author Raina Telgemeier's latest graphic novel Guts that is sure to inspire conversation through its important lesson about building courage to face fears. Diary of a Wimpy Kid fans won't want to miss out on the Indigo exclusive edition for an evening of giggles with main character Greg.

Little ones will love the Dreamimals Dream Pillow where they can write a bedtime wish and tuck into their pillow. Inspire a budding technology whiz with the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit and take kids aged three to five on a hands-on learning adventure. For the first time ever, the new Dog Man: Attack of the Fleas board game brings one of the most popular kids' characters outside of the pages of a book, producing hours of fun.

Plus, as Canada's headquarters for Harry Potter enthusiasts of all ages, customers can bring magic to life through special edition books including the latest illustrated edition of Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, and new games and toys such as the Wow! Stuff Deluxe Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak.

Guts by Raina Telgemeier , $16.99 , ages 8+ Osmo Little Genius Kit, $119.99 , ages 3+ Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey , $15.99 , ages 5+ Melissa & Doug® Take-Along Tabletop Vehicle Set Town, $39.99 ages 3+ Sharon, Lois and Bram's Skinnamarink, $21.99 , ages 3+ The Crayon's Christmas by Drew Daywalt , $24.99 , Ages 3+ Kid Made Modern My First Arts & Crafts Library, $44.95 , ages 3+ Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball, Indigo Exclusive Edition, by Jeff Kinney , $17.99 , ages 8+ Bakugan Dragonoid Maximus, $59.95 , ages 6+ Wow! Stuff Deluxe Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak, $99.95 , ages 6+ The Wonders of Nature by Ben Hoare , $25.99 , ages 6+ Mukikim Rock and Roll It - Piano Rainbow, $69.99 , ages 6+ Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition by J.K. Rowling, $59.99 , ages 8+ Throw Throw Burrito Dodgeball Card Game (Indigo Exclusive), $34.95, ages 7+ Skip Hop® Zoo 3-in-1 Ride on Unicorn, $80.00 , ages 1+ LEGO® City Space Port Mars Research Shuttle, $49.99 , ages 5+ The Good Egg by Jory John , $21.99 , ages 3+ LEGO® Friends Rescue Mission Boat, $109.99 , ages 7+ Leapfrog® Rockit Twist, $69.95 , ages 4+ Narwhal's Otter Friend by Ben Clanton , $16.99 , ages 5+ Dog Man Attack of The Fleas Board Game, $24.95 , ages 7+ The Dream Pillow Dreamimals Dream Lamby, $34.95 , ages 3+ Blinger Glam Styling Tool $29.95 , ages 5+

Joyful Services:

In addition to offering the hottest gifts and books, Indigo provides the following stress reducing services to ensure a joyful shopping experience:

Free Gift Wrap: Indigo carries all the gorgeous wrapping paper, bags, tags and cards needed for great beautiful gifts this holiday season! Plus, enjoy free in-store gift wrapping for all kids' presents.





Indigo carries all the gorgeous wrapping paper, bags, tags and cards needed for great beautiful gifts this holiday season! Plus, enjoy free in-store gift wrapping for all kids' presents. Free Shipping & Returns: Get free shipping to stores and free shipping on orders over $25 , making holiday shopping a breeze! For more information, visit indigo.ca/freeshipping.





Get free shipping to stores and free shipping on orders over , making holiday shopping a breeze! For more information, visit indigo.ca/freeshipping. Personal Advice: Shop in-store to get great advice from Indigo's expert staff. Or, #AskIndigo on social media for helpful ideas, book recommendations and more.





Shop in-store to get great advice from Indigo's expert staff. Or, #AskIndigo on social media for helpful ideas, book recommendations and more. Shop Online: Enjoy thousands more gifts online at indigo.ca.





Enjoy thousands more gifts online at indigo.ca. Be Rewarded: Earn points for every eligible dollar spent in-store and online with plum® rewards. Not a member? Sign up today at indigo.ca/plumrewards

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

