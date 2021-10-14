Indigo Announces its Best Books of 2021

The Strangers by Katherena Vermette named Indigo's Book of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), today announced its list of the Best Books of 2021, led by The Strangers by Katherena Vermette, an urgent and unputdownable book about intergenerational trauma from one of Canada's most esteemed Indigenous writers. A dedicated committee of Indigo staff read 5,000 books throughout the year and cast 4,000 votes, before discussing their favourites and deliberating for 20 hours to determine the best of the best. The result is their official selection of carefully curated titles – a list of the year's shining stars of literature that many customers already know and love, as well as a few hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

"This is one of my favourite days of the year – when we share our highly anticipated Top Book recommendations with Canadians," said Rania Husseini, SVP Print. "From the chronicles of a cancer survivor's 15,000-mile road trip across the United States, to a magical, queer, modern romance on a subway train, there is truly something for everyone. We're honoured to amplify the diverse voices of today's literary world, through a fantastic list led by Katherena Vermette's The Strangers."

The Best Book of the Year is The Strangers by Katherena Vermette, a Red River Métis (Michif) writer from Treaty 1 territory, Winnipeg, Manitoba. A breathtaking companion to her bestselling debut The Break, The Strangers brings readers into the dynamic world of the Stranger family, the strength of their bond, the shared pain in their past, and the light that beckons from the horizon. This is a searing exploration of race, class, trauma, and matrilineal bonds that—despite everything—refuse to be broken.

Best Books of 2021

Hear directly from Indigo's expert book sellers across Canada about this year's picks:

1. The Strangers by Katherena Vermette

"A stunning multigenerational story of hard love and harder lessons, The Strangers is a tender portrait of a Métis family that will break you and then put you back together again."

– Kiara, Customer Experience Leader

2. Unreconciled by Jesse Wente

"A powerful and poignant memoir that explores the long lasting and far-reaching impacts of colonialism. A must read for every Canadian."

– Ameema, Thoughtfull Operations Manager

3. Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad

"Suleika takes her battle with leukemia and details not only what it takes to survive, but also what makes life worth living. My favourite memoir since Educated."

– Heather, CEO & Chief Booklover

4. The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield

"Everything you could want in a page-turning thriller. Intrigue, bad guys, and treasure, all wrapped up in the cold war 1970s space race."

– Amanda, Print Experience Manager

5. Dark Roads by Chevy Stevens

"The thing that makes your heart beat is how the story is rooted in reality. It's a thrilling work inspired by a broken system, and I couldn't put it down."

– AJ, Customer Experience Manager

6. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

"One Last Stop is a wonderful love story, and more: an invitation to free ourselves from the past and join a present where we can live and love fully and freely."

– Claire, Buyer

7. Call Me Indian by Fred Sasakamoose

"Sports fan or not, this deeply personal memoir is a piece of Indigenous history that should not be missed."

– Kaitlynd, Inventory Analyst

8. She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

"Fate or freewill? This epic will keep you up and keep you guessing. And be warned, the villain will haunt you!"

– Rachel, Print Experience Manager

9. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell

"There could not be a more perfect combination than Malcolm Gladwell writing a WWII history! A master storyteller puts you in the middle of this epic conflict."

– Andrew, Buyer

10. Bewilderment by Richard Powers

"A beautifully moving story about a father's love that asks us to consider the major ethical questions of our age and what kind of a world we are leaving for our children."

– Brandon, Buyer

The full Best Books of 2021 list as well as the Best Teen Books, Best Kids Books and Best French Books lists are available at indigo.ca and stores across Canada. For more great recommendations, customers can shop in store to get great advice from Indigo's expert staff, or, can reach out to #AskIndigo on our website or social media for personalized recommendations on the perfect book for all gift recipients.

To celebrate the list, the top 10 books are 30% off* for plum PLUS members and 20% off** for all shoppers online and at all Canadian Indigo, Chapters and Coles locations from October 14-24, 2021.i

