Indigenous Tourism Ontario supports Ottawa Senators Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night

Promoting Indigenous inclusion in hockey

LITTLE CURRENT, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) is honoured to support the Ottawa Senators' Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night hockey game on December 6th, 2022. The evening will be filled with cultural celebrations and performances, as well as the return of the Senators' Indigenized logo designed by Jay Odjick, of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation. Cheering on the Ottawa Senators will be 100 Indigenous youth who have been invited by ITO through various Indigenous service organizations. Events like the Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night highlight the importance of inclusion in professional sports, by instilling Indigenous youth with cultural pride.

The following organizations support Indigenous peoples through service in the Ottawa region and have been invited to attend Tuesday evening's game:

Odawa Native Friendship Centre

Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health

Minwaashin Lodge - Indigenous Women's Support Centre

Inuuqatigiit - Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families

ITO applauds the Ottawa Senators' commitment to supporting and recognizing the important contributions of Indigenous culture to hockey in Canada. We are eager for more professional sports teams to not only dedicate an evening to celebrate the Indigenous peoples of Canada, but to instil the spirit of inclusion within their policies.

"The expression of Indigenous identity through sport is an integral part of our culture and story. Sport is a reflection of society and the inclusion of Indigenous youth in sports like hockey helps bring us all together. ITO is excited to assist with making this a memorable night for all and is thankful to the Ottawa Senators for this initiative. We look forward to supporting more professional sports teams who are looking to engage the Indigenous community."

- Kevin Eshkawkogan, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) is a provincial non-profit and membership association which focuses on creating aligning and forming partnerships between businesses, associations, organizations, government departments, and industry leaders from across Ontario and Canada to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario and Canada while addressing the demand for development and marketing of authentic Indigenous experiences.

