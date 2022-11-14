Indigenous Tourism Ontario partners with the Ontario Motorcoach Association to help support Indigenous led tourism opportunities across Ontario

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Motorcoach Association (OMCA) and Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) have collectively set out to help increase tourist engagement, educate tourism operators, and promote Indigenous tourism experiences across Ontario. ITO and OMCA entered a Memorandum of Understanding today at the OMCA Marketplace Event currently taking place in Niagara Falls, Ontario. This undertaking will support OMCA's strategic goals to foster an understanding of Indigenous business culture, build meaningful and supportive Indigenous relationships, increase engagement with its current and future members, local Indigenous groups, and operators. This work will further support existing Indigenous tourism products, increase product visibility and in the development and promotion of authentic Indigenous tourism experiences across Ontario. ITO will act as the expert in Indigenous Tourism for OMCA and provide linkages to current tourism operators looking to market their businesses and experiences, as well as provide cultural authenticity training initiatives, increase growth of Indigenous members, and help support cross cultural educational opportunities.

About the OMCA

OMCA is an Association that values its reputation for integrity. Its directors, officers and members exercise the utmost good faith in their business relationships. The objectives of the Association are to support a high standard of industry service to the travelling public and to develop and maintain representation with Government on behalf of its members.

About ITO

Indigenous Tourism Ontario is the province's first and only dedicated Indigenous tourism organization that focuses on uniting communities, Indigenous organizations, and industry leaders to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario. By focusing on Cultural Authenticity, Workforce Development, Product Development, and Marketing & Branding of Indigenous owned and controlled tourism businesses, ITO establishes a platform for Indigenous cultural expression and preservation through tourism.

Our mandate is to improve the socio-economic conditions of Indigenous people through tourism. We do this by assisting Indigenous communities and entrepreneurs with programs that build capacity to produce high quality products and services. Our success is guided by the positive impact on the people, the environment, and the economy. For our welcomed visitors and tourists, we will ensure that our products and services provide a meaningful and memorable Indigenous experience.

