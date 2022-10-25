INDIGENOUS TOURISM ONTARIO AND DESTINATION ONTARIO SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

Working Together to Promote Indigenous Tourism Across Ontario

HUNTSVILLE, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Destination Ontario have further solidified their collaborative relationship through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed today at the Ontario Tourism Summit 2022.

While both organizations already have a strong working partnership, the MOU outlines specific areas for communication, marketing, and mentorship collaboration, with a goal to strengthen the Indigenous tourism industry across Ontario.

Quotes

"Indigenous tourism is no longer an emerging market. It is one of the sectors consumers are demanding when travelling in and to Ontario," said Kevin Eshkawkogan, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenous Tourism Ontario. "As the only recognized voice for the Ontario Indigenous tourism industry, Indigenous Tourism Ontario is extremely pleased to further solidify and grow our relationship with Destination Ontario. Our two organizations and networks are best suited to collaborate and bring this industry to the world."

"This agreement strengthens collaboration with our partners in Ontario's Indigenous tourism industry," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "It's an important milestone that supports the growth of Indigenous tourism and showcases the deep-rooted, diverse culture of Indigenous peoples throughout the province."

"Destination Ontario welcomes the opportunity to further build our partnership with Indigenous Tourism Ontario by identifying and working together on marketing activities that will promote Ontario's array of Indigenous tourism offerings," said Lisa LaVecchia, President and CEO, Destination Ontario. "We recognize that Indigenous tourism experiences are sought by travellers both domestically and internationally and are an enriching part of a visitor's experience in Ontario."

The MOU came into effect upon signing and will be in place until March 31, 2024, at which time the MOU will be reviewed for new goals and objectives.

About Indigenous Tourism Ontario

Indigenous Tourism Ontario is the province's first and only dedicated Indigenous tourism organization that focuses on uniting communities, Indigenous organizations and industry leaders to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario. Through product development and marketing of authentic Indigenous experiences, ITO establishes a platform for Indigenous cultural expression and preservation through tourism.

About Destination Ontario

Destination Ontario is an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport with a mission to generate increased visitation by Ontario, Canadian and international tourists, enhance tourism expenditures in Ontario and contribute to provincial economic prosperity through impactful marketing and results oriented investment partnerships. DestinationOntario.com

