OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) commends the tireless work of community leadership and frontline healthcare workers for their immense and ongoing contributions to their communities' pandemic response. Their efforts and quick action continue to save lives.

Below are some of the latest updates from ISC for the week of March 3, 2022.

Vaccinations

As of March 2, 2022, over 88% of individuals aged 12 and older in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities have received a second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and 27% have received a third/booster shot. Over 50% of individuals aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

Vaccine information is updated and published on Thursdays and can be found at canada.ca/covid-vaccines-indigenous .

COVID-19 cases

As of March 2, 2022, the following case counts have been reported from First Nations communities:

86,866 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which 11,777 are the Omicron variant

2,975 active cases

2,989 hospitalizations

83,227 recovered cases

664 deaths

For the week of February 24 to March 2, 2022, the average daily reported active case counts dropped by 10.7% compared with the daily average the week before.

This is compared with a

13.6% decrease in average daily reported active case counts reported the week of February 17 to 23, 2022 , from the week prior

, from the week prior 9.5% decrease in average daily reported active case counts reported the week of February 10 to 16, 2022 , from the week prior

For the month of February 2022 the rate of newly reported hospitalizations in First Nations communities* dropped by 56% compared to the month before, in was representing 12% of the respective rate in the general Canadian population.

This compares to:

254% increase in the rate of newly reported hospitalizations in First Nations communities during the month of January 2022

Includes FN communities in AB, SK, MB and ON

Case count information is updated and published daily Monday through Friday and can be found at Canada.ca/indigenous-covid-cases .

Request for Federal Assistance (RFA) approvals and extensions

Kasabonika Lake First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 25, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community for two weeks until March 10, 2022 , with the possibility of an additional two (2)-week extension based on a reassessment to be conducted by March 10, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community for two weeks until , with the possibility of an additional two (2)-week extension based on a reassessment to be conducted by . Kashechewan First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A new RFA was approved for continued support until at least March 16, 2022 .

· Mishkeegogamang First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 9, 2022. Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until March 11, 2022.

· Eabametoong First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 10, 2022. Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A two-week extension was approved for continued support until March 10, 2022.

· Attawapiskat First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 16, 2022. Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. On March 1, a two-week extension was approved for continued support until at least March 16, 2022.

RFA recent conclusions

The Operation REMOTE IMMUNITY 3.0 RFA was approved on November 10, 2021 . Canadian Rangers recently concluded its supports to provincial vaccination programs in remote Indigenous communities in Ontario . Operation Remote Immunity 3.0 has ended after coordinating nearly 200 vaccine clinics in 29 remote and isolated Indigenous communities served by the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority and the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority. Since November 2021, approximately 9,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in remote communities under Operation Remote Immunity. The RFA will remain active until March 31, 2022 , to address any unforeseen support requirements.

· Weenusk (Peawanuck) First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on January 30, 2022. Canadian Rangers just concluded providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community.

Canadian Rangers helping communities respond to outbreaks

ISC continues to support First Nations in their community response to COVID-19 outbreaks in collaboration with partners, including the Canadian Rangers. For almost two years, Rangers living in northern Ontario communities have been on the ground assisting their fellow First Nation members respond to the needs of those experiencing outbreaks. Rangers help with a wide range of tasks, including the roll-out of vaccines and the delivery of essential supplies including food and water to households, and conduct wellness checks. These valued members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are integral to providing much-needed support for communities during the pandemic. ISC is proud to work collaboratively with other government departments, including the CAF, to ensure Ontario First Nations have all the resources they require to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Interim support for addiction treatment services

The pandemic has brought many challenges, including for First Nation partners who deliver alcohol and drug treatment services. In Atlantic Canada, as part of ensuring access to residential treatment options, First Nation communities used ISC COVID-19 public health funding as an interim measure to ensure 58 individuals have access to needed in-person private addiction treatment services.

Algonquins of Barriere Lake, Quebec

The Algonquins of Barriere Lake, with the support of ISC, recently purchased a generator to use in facilities that are not connected to the community's electrical grid, including the temporary housing units for out-of-town health care professionals. These health care workers will assist the community in its efforts to protect its members from COVID-19 and the virus' effects on physical and mental health.

The generator will help meet the community's urgent health services-related needs. Until this new generator is delivered and installed in the coming weeks, a back-up generator will be used to provide the buildings with power. While these temporary accommodations will help the community meet its immediate needs, ISC understands that there are significant infrastructure needs in Indigenous communities, and it is working with First Nations to find long-term solutions.

Skownan First Nation's COVID response

The Skownan First Nation recently purchased a four bedroom ready-to-move trailer unit that will provide families who test positive for COVID-19 with a safe place to rest and isolate, while helping reduce the spread of the virus within households and the community. As part of their pandemic response, the First Nation has also been using the community's lodge for members to isolate, as well as accessing other isolation locations outside of the community. However, there was no existing space for families to isolate together and recover from the virus outside of their household. Community leadership identified a need for family isolation options and procured this mobile unit with $250,000 in funding through the Indigenous Community Support Fund.

Supports currently available to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Across the country, ISC Regional Offices and Regional Medical Officers of Health remain available to assist First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations should they require immediate assistance with an outbreak or supports such as temporary infrastructure, rapid testing or PPE.

Indigenous communities and organizations can also continue to request needs-based funding from the Indigenous Community Support Fund. This fund provides Indigenous leadership and organizations with the flexibility needed to design and implement community-based solutions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19 within their communities.

These funds can be used for measures including, but not limited to

support for Elders and vulnerable community members

measures to address food insecurity, such as support for the purchase, transportation and distribution of food; and traditional foods such as hunting and fishing

educational and other support for children

mental health assistance and emergency response services

preparedness measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

ISC continues to work with Indigenous communities to collaborate, share information and co-develop Indigenous-led, distinctions-based communications and health response approaches with Indigenous partners, listening to their advice and guidance.

