OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) commends the tireless work of community leadership and frontline healthcare workers for their immense and ongoing contributions to their communities' pandemic response. Their efforts and quick action continue to save lives.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country have access to vaccines through vaccine clinics, which are well underway in Indigenous communities. Now is the time to get vaccinated to protect your community, your Elders and your family.

Below are some of the latest updates from ISC for the week of March 10, 2022.

Vaccinations

As of March 9, 2022, over 88% of individuals aged 12 and older in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities have received a second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and over 27% have received a third dose. Over 50% of children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

Vaccine information is updated and published on Thursdays and can be found at canada.ca/covid-vaccines-indigenous .

COVID-19 cases

As of March 9, 2022, the following case counts have been reported from First Nations communities:

89,054 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which 12,530 are the Omicron variant

confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which are the Omicron variant 2,690 active cases

active cases 3,016 hospitalizations

hospitalizations 85,687 recovered cases

recovered cases 677 deaths

For the week of March 3 to 9, 2022, the average daily reported active case counts dropped by 11% compared to the daily average of the week prior.

This is compared with a

10.7% decrease in average daily reported active case counts reported the week of February 24 to March 2, 2022 , compared to the week prior

, compared to the week prior 13.6% decrease in average daily reported active case counts reported the week of February 17 to 23, 2022 , compared to the week prior

In February 2022, the rate of newly reported hospitalizations in First Nations communities* dropped by 56% compared with the month prior, representing 132% of the respective rate in the general Canadian population.

This compares to:

254% increase in the rate of newly reported hospitalizations in First Nations communities in January 2022

* Includes First Nations communities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Case count information is updated and published daily Monday through Friday and can be found at

Canada.ca/indigenous-covid-cases.

Request for Federal Assistance (RFA) approvals and extensions

Kashechewan First Nation's ( Ontario ) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A new RFA was approved for continued support until at least March 16, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. A new RFA was approved for continued support until at least . Attawapiskat First Nation's ( Ontario ) RFA was approved on February 16, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. On March 1 , a two-week extension was approved for continued support until at least March 16 , 2022.

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community. On , a two-week extension was approved for continued support until at least , 2022. Kasabonika Lake First Nation's ( Ontario ) RFA was approved on February 25, 2022 . It is anticipated that a two-week extension of support will be requested prior to the scheduled end date of March 11, 2022 .

It is anticipated that a two-week extension of support will be requested prior to the scheduled end date of . Mishkeegogamang First Nation's ( Ontario ) RFA was approved on February 9, 2022 . It is anticipated that a new RFA will be made for up to two weeks of additional support beyond the scheduled end date of this RFA (i.e., March 11, 2022 ).

RFA recent conclusions

The Operation REMOTE IMMUNITY 3.0 RFA was approved on November 10, 2021 . The RFA will remain active until March 31, 2022 , to address any unforeseen support requirements.

. The RFA will remain active until , to address any unforeseen support requirements. Eabametoong First Nation's (ON) RFA was approved on February 10, 2022 . Canadian Rangers will stop providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community today.

SCO launches Mobile Crisis Response Team

The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) in Manitoba recently launched their Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) program. The MCRT consists of a psychiatric nurse, therapists, trauma-informed counsellors, mental health and wellness specialists, and cultural supports as well as Anishinaabemowin language speakers. In addition to crisis response, the team will support prevention and continuum of care in an environment of trust and safety, seven days a week and on-call 24 hours a day. ISC is providing $3,674,211 for the next three years to SCO through the Mental Wellness Program to support this important initiative.

Ueushuk Fisheries Ltd – Labrador Innu First Nation Communities

COVID-19 has impacted fishery operations in many ways, including the challenge and expense of crew travel. ISC is supporting Ueushuk Fisheries Ltd.―a business owned jointly by both Innu First Nation communities in Labrador―in transporting crew members in response to pandemic travel restrictions.

This support will help Ueushuk Fisheries adapt their regular operations to minimize the risk exposure for crew while travelling to and from the vessel and to their communities during the fishing season. ISC is providing $202,657 under the Indigenous Community Business Fund for the transportation of crew members in response to pandemic travel restrictions.

Supports currently available to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Across the country, ISC Regional Offices and Regional Medical Officers of Health remain available to assist First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations should they require immediate assistance with an outbreak or require supports such as temporary infrastructure, rapid testing or PPE.

Indigenous communities and organizations can also continue to request needs-based funding from the Indigenous Community Support Fund. This fund provides Indigenous leadership and organizations with the flexibility needed to design and implement community-based solutions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19 within their communities.

These funds can be used for measures including but not limited to

support for Elders and vulnerable community members.

measures to address food insecurity, such as support for the purchase, transportation and distribution of food and access to traditional foods through hunting and fishing.

educational and other support for children.

mental health assistance and emergency response services.

preparedness measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ISC continues to work with Indigenous communities to collaborate, share information and co-develop Indigenous-led, distinctions-based communications and health response approaches with Indigenous partners by listening to their advice and guidance.

