Indigenous Services Canada COVID-19 update - Week of February 3, 2022

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) commends the tireless work of individuals and communities, and frontline healthcare workers whose efforts continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Below are some of the latest updates from ISC for the week of February 3, 2022.

Vaccinations

As February 2, 2022, over 86% of individuals aged 12 and older in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities have received a second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and 23% have received a third/booster shot. Over 44% of individuals aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

Vaccine data is updated and published weekly on Thursdays and can be found at canada.ca/covid-vaccines-indigenous.

On January 28, 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada released guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on the off-label use of booster COVID-19 vaccine doses in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. Planning and implementation of adolescent booster doses will be coordinated in the same manner as previous dose campaigns, and led by provinces and territories. ISC will continue to support Indigenous partners on vaccine rollout in communities.

COVID-19 cases

As of February 3, 2022, the following case counts has been reported from First Nations communities:

74 786 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which 8093 are the Omicron variant

4 820 active cases

2 638 hospitalizations

69 357 recovered cases

609 deaths

From the average daily reported active case counts from the week of January 27 to February 2, 2022 there was a 3.8% (205 case) drop since the week prior, January 20 to 26.

This compares to a 0.8% (41 case) increase reported the week of January 20 to 26 from the week prior, and 16.7% (767 case) increase reported the week of January 13 to 19 from the week prior.

Case count information is updated and published daily Monday through Friday, and can be found at Canada.ca/indigenous-covid-cases.

Community responses to COVID-19 and Government of Canada support

Below are just a few examples of the Government of Canada's efforts to support Indigenous communities' COVID-19 emergency preparedness and recovery.

Request for Federal Assistance (RFA) approvals and extensions

Attawapiskat First Nation (ON) extension to the current RFA was approved on January 28, 2022 . Canadian Rangers will continue providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least February 11, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers will continue providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least . Weenusk First Nation (ON) RFA was approved on January 30, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least February 12, 2022 .

Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least . Kashechewan First Nation (ON) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022 . Canadian Rangers are providing COVID-19 mitigation support in the community until at least February 15, 2022 .

Manitoba: Partnership with Native Communications Inc. (NCI) FM radio station

Radio continues to be an important communication tool for remote and isolated First Nation communities in Manitoba. ISC has formed an integral working partnership with Native Communications Inc. (NCI) FM radio station allowing FNIHB's Medical Officers of Health (MOH) a weekly radio spot to discuss important COVID updates with the station's morning show hosts.

NCI FM broadcasts on 59 FM radio transmitters throughout Manitoba and reaches over 75 communities, making it the largest Indigenous radio network in Canada.

Manitoba: Rapid tests and PPE delivered to all First Nations communities

As of February 1st, with the support of the Public Health Agency of Canada, ISC has arranged the delivery of over 32,500 Rapid Antigen Test kits, in addition to 475,000 Non-Fitted Respirator masks to all 63 First Nations in Manitoba to help with their pandemic strategies. ISC has a strategic supply of Rapid Antigen Tests and First Nations can continue to make their requests for additional supply to support their ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

New Brunswick: Expanding Opioid Treatment Pilot Project

COVID-19 funding has been supporting a two-year pilot project in the province focused on expanding existing Opioid Agonist Treatment (OAT) wrap around programs. The project is in response to a crystal meth crisis in New Brunswick which was significantly amplified by the pandemic. The pilot project includes harm-reduction services related to crystal meth and operates in conjunction with existing services provided by New Brunswick First Nation Mental Wellness Teams. The pilot project sites are Elsipogtog First Nation and Tobique First Nation.

Supports currently available to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Across the country, ISC Regional Offices and Regional Medical Officers of Health remain available to assist First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations should they require immediate assistance with an outbreak, or supports such as temporary infrastructure, rapid testing or PPE.

Indigenous communities and organizations can also continue to request needs-based funding from the Indigenous Community Support Fund. This fund provides Indigenous leadership and organizations with the flexibility needed to design and implement community-based solutions to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19 within their communities.

These funds can be used for measures including, but not limited to:

support for Elders and vulnerable community members

measures to address food insecurity, such as support for the purchase, transportation and distribution of food; and traditional foods such as hunting and fishing

educational and other support for children

mental health assistance and emergency response services

preparedness measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, in December 2021, the Government of Canada provided a top-up to income assistance recipients to cover the months of November 2021 to March 2022. This additional payment is to help First Nations individuals and families who rely on income assistance to cover their essential living expenses, as well as providing increased administration support to the communities. Individuals looking to apply can contact their community band office or the Yukon regional office for more details.

ISC continues to work with Indigenous communities to collaborate, share information and co-develop Indigenous-led, distinctions-based communications and health response approaches with Indigenous partners, listening to their advice and guidance.

