Indigenous Prosperity Foundation Announces Inaugural Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF) proudly unveils its inaugural Board of Directors, a crucial milestone in advancing Indigenous empowerment and economic prosperity.

Established by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) in collaboration with Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) across Canada, IPF is dedicated to supporting underserved Indigenous women, youth, and early-stage entrepreneurs through initiatives focused on training, mentorship, Internet and technology access, seed capital, and capacity building.

The board comprises distinguished leaders committed to addressing systemic barriers and unlocking the full potential of Indigenous entrepreneurship, guiding IPF on its transformative journey.

Bobbie Racette: As the inaugural Chair of IPF's Board of Directors, Bobbie Racette brings visionary leadership and extensive entrepreneurial experience. Her role as the Founder and CEO of Virtual Gurus and VG OnDemand exemplifies her commitment to equity and inclusivity, aligning seamlessly with IPF's mission of empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs and fostering economic prosperity.

Jennifer Sloan: With vast expertise in governance, government relations, media, and stakeholder management, Jennifer Sloan, Mastercard Canada 's Senior VP of Public Policy and Stakeholder Engagement, plays a crucial role on the IPF Board. Her diverse background in leadership and advocacy, along with board service at organizations like the Canadian American Business Council and Music Canada, underscores her commitment to driving social impact and economic empowerment for underserved communities.

Sharon Redsky: A Shoal Lake #40 First Nation member and principal of Redsky Fundraising , Sharon Redsky brings extensive experience in fundraising, proposal development, and partnership building to IPF's Board of Directors. Her recent completion of a Master Certificate in Project Management and a Certificate in Indigenous Evaluation further enriches her capacity to drive impactful change within Indigenous communities.

Abdullah Snobar: Abdullah Snobar brings a wealth of expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation cultivated through his roles as the Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures . With a track record of supporting over 820 startups to raise $2.58 billion in capital, Abdullah's leadership is poised to drive impactful change within IPF, addressing underrepresentation in entrepreneurship and fostering economic growth.

Keith Matthew: Dedicated to fostering economic self-sufficiency for Indigenous communities, Keith Matthew's roles as CEO of Seklep Business Services and Board Director of NACCA provide invaluable insights into economic development, governance, and community leadership.

These esteemed individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in governance, entrepreneurship, economic development, technology, fundraising, and advocacy, which will be invaluable in guiding IPF's mission to foster Indigenous prosperity and empowerment.

"As Chair of the Board, my vision for the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation is to build a future on our own terms, where Indigenous entrepreneurs lead the way to prosperity for our communities," said Bobbie Racette, IPF Board Chair. "Together, we will forge paths of success rooted in our unique strengths, culture, and values."

Under the leadership of the Inaugural Board of Directors, IPF is poised to unite donors and funders to uplift Indigenous people and communities through entrepreneur-led economic development.

"It is with great pride and excitement that we welcome the inaugural Board of Directors of Indigenous Prosperity Foundation," said Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of NACCA. "Their leadership will be crucial in empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs and building a prosperous future for Indigenous communities. We extend our heartfelt thanks to each Director for stepping up to this important role."

IPF invites individuals, organizations, and partners to join its empowerment mission by becoming donors, volunteering or spreading awareness by visiting indigenousfoundation.ca .

About Indigenous Prosperity Foundation

The Indigenous Prosperity Foundation (IPF) is a charitable organization established by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) and Indigenous Financial Institutions across Canada. IPF's mission centres on fostering success and empowerment among underserved Indigenous women, youth, and early-stage entrepreneurs across Canada by providing training, mentorship, access to technology, internet and seed grants to ensure accessibility and equity while building capacity within the Indigenous economic development ecosystem. Learn more and get involved at indigenousfoundation.ca .

