Indigenous Prosperity Forum Set to Gather Indigenous Dreamers, Creators, and their Supporters in the National Capital Region

This year's theme is "reConnecting – Investing in the Return to Indigenous Prosperity" and includes discussions around the increased barriers Indigenous entrepreneurs have been experiencing, will continue to experience, and how we can continue to break down even more of them through innovative solutions that allow Indigenous entrepreneurs and economies to thrive.

This year's lineup reflects the diversity of the clients, communities, and partners NACCA and the AFIs support and work with, from 11-year-old Kitigan Zibi entrepreneur Mya Beaudry off to an early start on her career to the retiring Bank of Canada's Deputy Governor Lawrence L. Schembri reflecting on his, and many in between, including:

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu

2022 Juno-nominated Inuk Opera Singer Deantha Edmunds

International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng

Business Development Bank of Canada President and CEO Isabelle Hudon

The newly-formed National Indigenous Youth Business Advisory Council

Farm Credit Canada CEO and President Michael Hoffort

"Indigenous businesses still need all of our support as we look towards recovering together," says NACCA CEO Shannin Metatawabin. "Our lending network will continue to accompany Indigenous entrepreneurs on that path, providing the capital and care they need to prosper. Our members are crucial links between Indigenous entrepreneurs and markets and government along the quest for economic reconciliation."

The 2022 Forum will be co-hosted by Pow Wow Pitch's Sunshine Tenasco and NACCA's own André Jetté, who will also help facilitate important discussions around NACCA's recently-launched Indigenous Growth Fund and Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Program, and topics such as Innovations in Indigenous Financing and moving from Pandemic to Prosperity.

Another highlight will be the Indigenous Prosperity Gala and presentation of the AFI and Indigenous Business Awards on the evening of May 4, 2022.

With support from Indigenous Services Canada, all First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and partners in economic reconciliation are invited to join in-person or virtually for an event NACCA hopes will help kick off a return to gathering and provide an opportunity to start healing and recovering, together.

For more information about the Indigenous Prosperity Forum, please visit NACCA.CA/FORUM.

About NACCA and the Aboriginal Financial Institution Network

The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) is the umbrella organization for a network of over 50 Aboriginal Financial Institutions (AFIs) across Canada. NACCA's mandate is to serve, support and advocate for the Aboriginal Financial Institutions network.

Aboriginal Financial Institutions (AFIs) are autonomous, Indigenous controlled, community-based financial organizations. AFIs provide developmental loans and business financing to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit entrepreneurs and businesses in all provinces and territories.

AFIs are key drivers for the economic advancement of Indigenous peoples and prosperity of their communities. With nearly 50,000 loans worth close to $3 billion made over the past three decades, the AFI network continues to play a critical role, filling the financing gaps and unmet needs of Indigenous entrepreneurs. Beyond loans, clients can access additional supports such as non-repayable contributions, financial and management consulting, and business start-up/aftercare services.

