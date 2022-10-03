Indigenous-owned businesses invited to apply for Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant in partnership with Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One and Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) opened applications for the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant in support of Indigenous-owned businesses across Ontario that are energizing life in their communities. Last year, the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant supported 28 Indigenous-owned businesses as they worked hard to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. MTS Native Services, a design, printing, and finishing company and recipient of the grant, utilized the funding to upgrade its technology and improve its services for customers.

Brandi Bomberry, Production Manager at MTS (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.) Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Logo (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"As a 2021 grant recipient, we were able to purchase a new automatic trimmer, significantly speeding up the printing process and allowing us to service more customers than ever before," said Monica Staats, Owner and Manager, MTS Native Services. "With support from Hydro One and the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, MTS Native Services was able to expand and reach new heights, and for that, we are very grateful."

"CCAB takes pride in our partnerships that support Indigenous businesses, and we are once again pleased to partner with Hydro One and their grant program in support of Ontario-based Indigenous businesses," said Tabatha Bull, President & CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. "As Hydro One continues their journey toward reconciliation, they are demonstrating leadership in Indigenous relations and a commitment to prosperity in Indigenous communities."

"At Hydro One, we are committed to Reconciliation and working together with Indigenous communities and businesses as true partners to foster Indigenous prosperity," said Penny Favel, Vice President, Indigenous Relations, Hydro One. "Hydro One is committed to doing things differently, and we are proud to partner with the CCAB to invest in the success of Indigenous-owned businesses now and in the future."

Based on the eligibility criteria, Hydro One and CCAB select eight businesses to receive a $7,500 grant and 20 businesses to receive a $2,500 grant. All recipients also receive a CCAB membership. Indigenous-owned businesses are invited to review the eligibility criteria and apply for the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant at www.HydroOne.com/CCABgrants. Applications are open until October 31, 2022.

As a silver-certified member in CCAB's Progressive Aboriginal RelationsTM (PAR) program, Hydro One is committed to empowering Indigenous-owned businesses to foster an equitable and sustainable economy. This partnership is a part of Hydro One's commitment to direct 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous organizations that benefit Indigenous communities. Hydro One is also committed to increasing its Indigenous procurement spend to 5 per cent of the company's purchases of materials and services by 2026.

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada's economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccab.com.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: (TSX: H

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868