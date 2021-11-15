TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cheekbone Beauty launches 'Right the Story,' an act to reclaim the narrative surrounding Indigenous peoples in the media. In collaboration with creative agency Sid Lee, this campaign challenges stereotypes and underrepresentation by amplifying the voices of unsung Indigenous heroes. As the main symbol of 'Right the Story', Cheekbone will launch limited edition packaging for the shade Aki red in-stores at Sephora—donating a portion of each sale to support Indigenous youth education. (Click here to watch the campaign)

As the first-ever winner of the ICA's (Institute of Communication Agencies) IDEA competition (Inclusivity, Diversity, and Equity in Advertising), Cheekbone Beauty was able to put the one million dollars' worth of Bell Media towards national, mainstream representation for Indigenous peoples. This was further supported by Sephora Canada, who funded both the production and will carry the 'Right the Story' lipstick in 8 flagship stores across Canada.

"This campaign means so much to me. Sid Lee did an incredible job bringing Cheekbone Beauty's vision to life and Sephora has been tremendously supportive every step of the way. After many tears from all involved, this campaign is one step towards righting the story for Indigenous youth." Said Jenn Harper, Cheekbone Beauty Founder and CEO.

"It has been a privilege to work with Cheekbone Beauty. Through our partnership, we were awakened to the imminent need for authentic representations of Indigenous peoples in the media'' added Zemina Moosa, EVP Head of Account Services at Sid Lee. "In collaboration with our incredibly talented director, cast and crew, it's been an honour to listen to each story and bring Cheekbone's powerful message to the mainstream. What's even more important to us, is that this campaign does not end when the media runs out—our mission to Right the Story is only made possible when we continue to amplify Indigenous voices together."

"We are honoured to be involved in this important and impactful campaign, and to continue to be a part of Cheekbone Beauty's brand journey and growth by having the Aki 'Right the Story' lipstick in 8 of our flagship stores across the country as well as a broader Cheekbone Beauty assortment on Sephora.ca. Supporting BIPOC founded brands, and Indigenous representation specifically, is central to Sephora Canada's Diversity & Inclusion efforts and we are committed to our journey of ensuring that all Canadians see themselves reflected at Sephora." Said Deborah Neff, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sephora Canada.

RIGHT THE STORY

'Right the Story' is a bold statement about representation on all fronts, both on-camera and behind the scenes. Filmed in the Yukon by a 95% Indigenous crew and directed by Mohawk visual storyteller Shaunoh , the campaign aims to authentically represent a modern view of Indigenous life today. To achieve this, Shaunoh cast a real group of friends—non-ACTRA and Yukon-based. The powerful voiceover is a series of excerpts from 'Unsilent', written and voiced by poet Zoey Roy . For music, the film also features the piece "War Cry Movement I" by Juno nominated Indigenous cellist and composer, Cris Derksen.

Cheekbone Beauty strongly believes in representing diversity and inclusion within Indigenous communities, which is also reflected in all aspects of the film and out-of-home pieces. This campaign highlights the success of Indigenous role-models from across Canada:

Autumn Peltier - Anishinaabe Indigenous clean water advocate from the Wiikwemkoong First Nation.

- Anishinaabe Indigenous clean water advocate from the Wiikwemkoong First Nation. Ravyn Wngz – Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Canada and representative of the LGBTQ2+ community within the organization.

– Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Canada and representative of the LGBTQ2+ community within the organization. Joy SpearChief-Morris - Indigenous-Black writer, advocate, and former Team

Canada hurdler.

- Indigenous-Black writer, advocate, and former Team Canada hurdler. Quannah Chasinghorse - Internationally renowned Indigenous model and climate activist.

- Internationally renowned Indigenous model and climate activist. Dr. Nadine Caron - first female First Nations general surgeon in Canada , and an advocate for Indigenous rights in healthcare.

AKI – Right the Story lipstick

Cheekbone Beauty's signature red "Aki" is a sustainable, ultra-pigmented and buildable satin lipstick. The name, Aki, means earth and land in founder/CEO, Jenn Harper's Ojibwe language, Anishinaabemowin. The lipstick components and packaging are made of Forest Steward Council (FSC) paper and printed with vegetable inks. On the limited edition packaging is an excerpt of Zoey Roy's poem "Unsilent", as well as a QR code driving to watch the film.

Cheekbone's SUSTAIN Aki Lipstick retails for $32 CAD, and is available at Sephora stores in 5 different cities across Canada including: Toronto (Bloor St., Eaton's Centre, Yorkdale, Square One), Montreal (Ste. Catharine Street), Vancouver (Pacific Centre), Edmonton (West Edmonton Mall), and Calgary (Chinook Centre). It will also be available on www.cheekbonebeauty.com

