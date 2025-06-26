KAHNAWAKE, QC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - INW is a new digital platform to enhance the provision of news and information about Indigenous communities across Quebec.

An initiative of The Eastern Door, INW is dedicated to establishing a shared press centre - a hub - where individuals, journalists and organizations can access and link to content about Indigenous communities.

Voices From Across The Land (CNW Group/Indigenous News Wire)

The INW goal is to address the news and information void about Indigenous communities and their stories, issues and activities, due to the absence of mainstream coverage of Indigenous communities that are spread out over Canada's vast territory.

Through INW, The Eastern Door is leveraging the power of digital technology to bridge the gap between Indigenous communities and mainstream media, making local Indigenous news, information and events more accessible. By aggregating news and information sources, The Eastern Door is fostering linkages among diverse individuals, organizations and communities with an interest in Indigenous affairs, and building an information ecosystem to serve and support Indigenous communities.

Users of INW are part of an empowering information revolution that aims to make local Indigenous content more accessible, relatable, and usable. This contributes to supporting stronger, better-informed, and more connected Indigenous communities across Canada.

Welcome to INW - Voices From Across the Land!

SIGN UP HERE FOR A FREE 3-MONTH TRIAL

SOURCE Indigenous News Wire

More information: Hugh Maynard, Qu'anglo Communications, [email protected], 877-782-6456 x 704