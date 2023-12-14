Indie agency FUSE Create looks to help alleviate Toronto's housing crisis this holiday season with their Gingerbread House listing

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The cost of housing in Toronto is through the roof; home prices have climbed almost 30% in the last four years, making home ownership virtually impossible for many. In fact, just recently, Toronto placed 7th on the 2023 UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, with the average Ontarian needing to save for almost 20 years to make a down payment on a home. And during the holiday season, this out-of-reach housing market hits particularly…home.

So, this holiday season, FUSE Create is raising awareness – and funds – for exactly this problem with the "Gingerbread House-ing Crisis." The agency built a 1:1 scale model of a typical Toronto home entirely of gingerbread. This "home", measuring 1 sq. ft. in total area, is listed on real estate sites for exactly $1,000; the average price of one-square-foot of Toronto real estate.

"Gingerbread houses connote feelings of warmth and comfort – something a lot of people are struggling to find in this city's housing market," says Linda Carte, Creative Director at FUSE Create. "Taking such a well-known holiday symbol and using it to illustrate the reality of 2023 is a stark commentary on where this city and country are struggling. We want to support the innovation that Mainstay Housing is incubating for future homeowners."

The house was built by local artisanal pastry shop Bobbette & Belle and is currently listed on Kijiji's real estate pages and FC Realty's social pages. It is also in the window of FUSE's office on 45 Ossington Avenue. The agency is encouraging visitors to donate to Mainstay Housing, a non-profit agency committed to building affordable, stable, and inclusive communities.

Based in Toronto, Canada, FUSE Create (fusecreate.com) is a full-service independent creative agency that believes when you fuse smarts + imagination, whether in a campaign, a culture, a process, or a person, everything is possible. And that belief creates, invents, and permeates throughout the agency and the award-winning work, that aims to do one thing; Turn Heads. FUSE Create earned the #3 Small Agency spot in Canada in 2021 and is a member of Worldwide Partners (worldwidepartners.com), one of the world's largest networks of independent advertising agencies.

