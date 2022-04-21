Indian Resource Council calls for continuation of funding for wildly successful First Nations' Site Rehabilitation Program to address methane gas emissions and land disturbance on First Nations' Lands.

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Indian Resource Council of Canada ('IRC"), an organization representing over 130 First Nations who produce or have direct interest in the energy industry, calls for full support from Canada for continued funding of the Government of Alberta's Site Rehabilitation (period 6) Program, otherwise known as the First Nations' Site Rehabilitation Program (FNSRP). The Government of Canada's $1.2 billion 2021 job creation program has been the source of financing for this extremely successful First Nations' program.

IRC is responsible for the creation of the FNRSP. Our effective engagement and collaboration with the Government of Alberta resulted in Period 6 of the Alberta SRP. Starting in February of 2021, almost a year later than the rest of the SRP program, we know this Period has been the most transparent and effective of the Alberta program. In the past 14 months IRC, First Nations and participating contractors have stewarded this program to effectively deploy over $110 million, from an initial allocation of only $85 million. During this time, IRC has provided critical technical capacity and support to over 30 Alberta First Nations and their contractors. The funding provided has addressed over 1,600 sites and created long term capacity for First Nations and Indigenous contractors. This has resulted in reduced methane gas emissions, equivalent to taking 250,000 cars off Canada's roads, and returning over 5,000 acres of land to a state that is beneficial to each Nation.

Collectively, we have proven that we can work within the constraints of a government process and deliver outstanding results IRC and its members are aware that the SRP was a jobs creation program. Using this approach, the IRC, in partnership with First Nations, has trained over 360 First Nations people from 42 First Nations in Alberta. This has resulted in 78% of those trained going into employment directly after attending the Wellsite Abandonment and Reclamation Program, with an additional 13% starting their own companies. The remaining students have gone on to post-Secondary and Trades Schools. The programming tied to the SRP has delivered extraordinary results not often seen through other jobs growth initiatives. From a financial perspective, this has resulted in an ultra conservative calculation of ROI of 17x for this program, on training alone. Further analysis of the FNSRP has resulted in the number of Indigenous businesses involved in reclamation and remediation activities growing from 30 in 2018 to over 140 in 2022. This growth simply cannot be ignored.

The tremendous success and achievements of the FNSRP program can only be overshadowed by the work that is still left to do. As of today, there are still over 3,000 sites left to address across Alberta's First Nations reserves. IRC is requesting funding to continue this successful program, allowing for a seamless continuation of these tremendous achievements. It would be disappointing to lose the positive momentum of FNSRP, forcing IRC, First Nations, and contractors to learn yet another new process.

IRC President/CEO Stephen Buffalo states "What is continually left out of these conversations is that these liabilities are the oil and gas licensees' legal responsibility, while at the same time, the Government of Canada through it's administrative department, Indian Oil and Gas Canada (IOGC) has a fiduciary responsibility to address these historical wells on First Nations Lands. The Industry and Canada have benefitted from development on First Nations Lands. Wealth has been created, we simply want the Government of Canada to come to the table to work with First Nations and Industry to clean up the remaining lands and return them to their natural state. This is about making things right, it's about our future generations, all of ours".

Chief Greg Desjarlais of Frog Lake First Nation, the biggest beneficiary of the FNSRP, commends IRC for their role in the FNSRP and expressed his support for the continuation of this program. The Chief states "Frog Lake and many other Nations have benefited a great deal from this program. We are cleaning our lands while creating employment opportunities for our people. So, I commend both Canada and Alberta for this initiative. However, there is still a lot of work left on our lands and traditional territories. I support IRC's ask for the continuation of this very successful program".

The IRC will hold a Media event on April 26th in Treaty 6 Territory.

