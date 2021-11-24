Independent medical evaluations - Ducore Expertise entrusts illuxi with its digital transformation

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - illuxi is proud to become the technology partner of Ducore Expertise, the leader in independent medical expertise in Quebec. This is a complete digital transformation for the company, which has offices in Montréal and Québec City.

Ducore Expertise, hindered by an aging system and a cumbersome and tedious paper-based document management, was looking for a secure, scalable and user-friendly solution for managing daily requests for expert opinions and follow-ups with workers for disability and health and safety.

"We're extremely proud to have supported the Ducore Expertise team in developing a custom and highly-secure portal, enabling them to automate their processes, including resource allocation, schedule management, appointments and customer service," said Marc-André Lanciault, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at illuxi.

"The illuxi team quickly identified our needs and proved to be a key ally as we rolled out our company's digital shift. This optimization literally changed our everyday operations and accelerated our growth," says Joël Lagacé, Director of Operations and Quality Control at Ducore Expertise.

"The solution illuxi deployed greatly improved our hiring strategy. In such a competitive job market, all the tools that make employees' days easier are a significant asset. This type of solution is also essential to support the operational needs of a rapidly growing company like ours," says Nicolas Pinto, President of Ducore Expertise.

With its exceptional level of interface customization and adaptability, the illuxi platform enables companies to run a custom virtual environment on which, over time and according to their needs, they will be able to add new features, including broadcasting virtual events or hosting trainings. This flexibility makes it a choice collaborative tool for companies looking to digitalize their operations.

For information on our digital transformation services, go to www.illuxi.com

About illuxi

Intelligence illuxi helps professionals and organizations of all sizes transform their virtual presence into real success through its proprietary platform developed in Montréal. Illuxi powers your project, engages your audiences and enhances your brand value through hosting, content marketing, learning management systems (LMS), e-learning, virtual events (EMS) and digital transformation. As an expert in interactive e-learning recognized for its turnkey and centralized services, illuxi acts as an accelerator and catalyst for the digital transformation of organizations.

About Ducore

Ducore Expertise (formerly DuCoRe Health Group) is a privately owned Quebec company that offers independent medical expertise and in-house medical advisors. Its clients include diverse types of organizations: insurance companies, occupational health and safety service firms, government agencies and private employers. The group relies on expertise, agility and best practices to deliver an exceptional customer experience resting on principles of neutrality and integrity. Ducore Expertise is present throughout Quebec and offers a wide range of specialties and complementary services such as pre-employment exams, medical conferences, preventive assessments and training. The company stands out through its ability to offer industry best practices at the right place and at the right time.

