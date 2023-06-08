INDEPENDENT CONVENIENCE STORE OWNERS WARNS NEW TOBACCO REGS IGNORED BY BLACK MARKET

New Federal Regulations on Health Warnings Ignore Small Businesses Plea for Level Playing Field

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - With the new health warnings regulation announced by Health Canada on individual cigarettes, the Ontario Korean Businessmen's Association (OKBA), alongside their counterparts in BC, Alberta and Manitoba warn that these new measures will be largely ignored by the black market. Despite government attempts to increasingly regulate and restrict legal tobacco, the contraband market continues to thrive, impacting the livelihood of hundreds of independent convenience store owners represented by OKBA and other independent convenience store groups across Canada.

Convenience store owners, who have forged strong relationships with their customers over the years, can provide valuable insights and a real-world perspective on customer attitudes towards tobacco products. They find that customers, fully aware of smoking risks, are unlikely to change their habits due to further regulation. In fact, some customers find the new printing of warnings on cigarettes amusing, treating it more as a novelty rather than a deterrent.

"Over the years many regular customers have told our members how easy it is to get cheap, unregulated tobacco products in towns and cities across Canada." Said OKBA President Kenny Shim. "Despite the fact that we sell legal tobacco, we support the ongoing measures to make smoking less desirable. However, our customers already know smoking cigarettes is unhealthy. And they are increasingly purchasing illegal products, many of which are still sold in packaging without any health warnings at all. How long will government allow this to continue?", he added.

With these new regulations, retailers will be expected to stock tobacco packages with new health-related messages starting April 2024. These changes create additional operational challenges for already overburdened small businesses who will now be responsible for the rotation of cigarette packs as new health warnings are released, while having minimal impact on curbing smoking habits.

The OKBA and its members are frustrated over the government's ongoing disregard for the contraband tobacco market and the pressing need to curb contraband tobacco sales. The association implores Health Canada to consider the real-world effects on small businesses and the repercussions of a burgeoning black market prior to the enforcement of additional regulations. We ask to delay the implementation timeline and conduct further consultations with businesses who are eager to work with the government towards a solution that will be beneficial for businesses, as well as the health and safety of Canadians.

SOURCE Ontario Korean Businessmen's Association

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Contact: Mr. Kenny Shim, OKBA President, [email protected]