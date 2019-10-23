Independent Contractors and Businesses Association Joins Campaign to End ICBC's Monopoly

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Driving Choice is pleased to announce that the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) has joined as a partner in the campaign calling for more choice and competition in car insurance in British Columbia (BC).

"Under ICBC's monopoly, our members have seen years of successive rate hikes with no relief in sight. Now more than ever, British Columbians deserve to be able to choose the car insurer that provides the best product at the best possible price," said Jordan Bateman, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, ICBA. "The Driving Choice campaign is an effective voice for BC drivers. We're proud to be playing a role."

ICBA joins more than 8,000 British Columbians who have already signed up in support of the Driving Choice campaign, which launched just one month ago.

"The response to the Driving Choice campaign has been overwhelming, and is still growing strong," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada. "ICBA's participation is yet another sign that businesses and drivers across our province are fed up with the current system, and want to be able to shop around for their auto insurance needs."

As part of the Driving Choice campaign, more than 5,000 British Columbians have sent letters to their MLA's voicing their frustrations with ICBC and demanding choice and competition in car insurance.

"British Columbians pay more for auto insurance than anyone else in Canada, so it's no wonder that more than 80% of drivers want to be able to shop around," said Sutherland. "Recent reports demonstrate that competition could save drivers up to $325 annually. Driving Choice gives a voice to British Columbians to tell government what they really want – choice in car insurance."

You can join Driving Choice and contact your MLA through www.drivingchoice.ca. Follow the campaign on Facebook and Twitter.

Report on how competition can save BC drivers up to $325 annually: Benefits of Competition in the Provision of Automobile Insurance in BC

Report comparing auto insurance in BC and Alberta: Comparison of Auto Insurance in BC and Alberta

Poll results showing that the vast majority of BC drivers want choice in auto insurance: Auto Insurance Attitudes in BC

Under ICBC's new rate design, over the next 10 years insurance rates for businesses will be increasing by an additional 4% on top of ICBC's overall rate increases. Source: ICBC Figure 3.7 – Rate Classes

In other provinces, business customers have access to a variety of auto insurance discounts tailored to their needs and not available from ICBC. These include discounts for multiple policies, telematics, and for positive risk management practices.

About Driving Choice

Driving Choice is a non-partisan campaign seeking to provide a voice to British Columbians who want more choice in auto insurance. Canadian auto insurers are eager to compete dollar-for-dollar with ICBC and believe they can sell the same auto insurance for less. If other auto insurers could save drivers money, why not let them? Change will only occur if drivers – and taxpayers – make their voices heard. Join Driving Choice and speak up to demand choice from your MLAs.

About the Independent Contractors and Business Association

For more than 40 years, the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) of British Columbia has been the voice of BC's construction industry. Today, ICBA represents more than 2,000 members and clients.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 128,000 Canadians, contributes $9.4 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $59.6 billion.

