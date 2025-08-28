WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. ("Independent Advisor Solutions"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc., today announced the launch of Canadian Corporate Bond Plus ("CCBP") and the deepening of its strategic partnership with Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera"), one of Canada's leading independent asset managers.

Independent Advisor Solutions initiated its partnership with Fiera in June 2025 with the introduction of Canadian High Conviction Equities MiBLOX. Building on this collaboration, Independent Advisor Solutions will now launch Canadian Corporate Bond Plus, a new investment fund under its MiBLOX brand, focused primarily on Canadian corporate bonds. CCBP will be available for purchase exclusively to Wellington-Altus advisors beginning on or about September 3, 2025, and will also serve as a core allocation within select Wellington-Altus Platinum Private Portfolios. Independent Advisor Solutions acts as investment sub-advisor for these portfolios.

"This collaboration with Fiera reflects our ongoing commitment to partnering with top-tier investment managers to deliver innovative solutions for advisors and their clients," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions. "Fiera brings substantial Canadian management expertise, which we have already leveraged in Canadian equities and now, with this launch, in Canadian corporate fixed income. They are an ideal home team complement to our existing relationships with global leaders such as Apollo, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs."

"We're pleased to expand our partnership with Independent Advisor Solutions beyond equities and bring Fiera's leading fixed income capabilities to Wellington-Altus advisors," said Maxime Ménard, Global President and CEO of Fiera Capital. "This fund is supported by the depth and expertise within our fixed income platform and reflects the disciplined approach we bring as an independent investment manager."

This expanded partnership reinforces Independent Advisor Solutions' role as a trusted resource for independent advisors, offering differentiated, high-performing investment solutions tailored to the needs of Canadian clients.

About Independent Advisor Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2024, Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. provides a suite of distinct solutions for advisors, including sub-advisory oversight of multi-asset model portfolios (MiMODEL), exclusive investment funds through strategic collaborations with global and specialist managers (MiBLOX), and bespoke advisor-managed strategies (MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With nearly $40 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2025 Brokerage Report Card.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

