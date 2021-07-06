Indeed is Ready to Help Companies Ramp up Hiring with New Indeed Hiring Platform

This new solution fundamentally simplifies high volume hiring

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Indeed, Canada's number one job site, announced today the launch of Indeed Hiring Platform, a new solution that allows employers to manage the hiring process - from posting through interview - directly on Indeed, with no additional software. This dramatically shortens the time it takes to get candidates into jobs, from weeks to days.

With Indeed Hiring Platform, employers can reach millions of job seekers across Canada through the combined networks of Indeed and its sister company Glassdoor. In one integrated experience, employers can automate the process of sourcing, screening and scheduling interviews with quality candidates into Indeed's video interviewing technology, Indeed Interview.

"At Indeed, our mission is to help people get jobs, and this past year and a half that mission has been more vital than ever," said Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed. "In response to the pandemic, last year we launched Indeed Interview to make it safe and effective for job seekers to interview over video. Now we've connected the dots from job search directly to interview, making hiring simpler, faster, and more human. Our vision is to make getting a job as easy as pushing a button, and Indeed Hiring Platform gets us one step closer."

Indeed Hiring Platform helps employers quickly ramp up hiring in a way that is simple, fast, and more human. Employers set objective screening criteria, so any job seeker whose skills are a match has the opportunity to interview directly through the platform. Since employers are able to spend less time on manual tasks, they have more time to engage with quality candidates.

"The direct connections enabled by this solution solves real problems for job seekers and employers," said Maggie Hulce, SVP at Indeed. "We eliminate administrative tasks, like reading resumes and scheduling interviews, that slow the hiring process for employers. We also give job seekers a direct path to showcase their skills and qualifications to recruiters and hiring managers. "

Job seekers who meet a job's objective criteria can immediately progress to an interview, providing much-needed transparency in the application process. Since launching in the United States more than 430,000 interviews have been hosted on Indeed.

"When you have to rapidly grow or rebuild your workforce, the traditional approaches for sourcing candidates, reviewing resumes, and manually scheduling interviews feel painfully slow." continued Hulce. "It's a better experience for both the job seeker and employer if you automate the steps that lead to the interview so the human connections needed to make hires happen faster."

Additional information can be found here. Interviewing tips and resources for job seekers can be found on the Indeed Career Guide.

About Indeed:

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (comScore, March 2020) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 3M employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees, making Indeed the largest job site in the US, Canada, and the world. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and Indeed delivers 2.5X more hires than other branded job sites combined (BreezyHR, 2019). For more information, visit ca.indeed.com.

SOURCE Indeed

For further information: Madalina Secareanu, [email protected]