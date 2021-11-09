The new feature allows current and former employees to rate companies on a scale of one to five based on a simple statement: "I feel happy at work most of the time". In addition, respondents are surveyed on key dimensions that drive well-being and happiness at work, including: belonging, inclusion, compensation, flexibility, appreciation, management, stress, purpose, energy and more. These insights are calculated and displayed alongside the Work Happiness Score on an employer's Indeed Company Page. With over 5.5 million happiness surveys already completed globally on Indeed, this data set is the world's largest study of work happiness.

"As the largest job site in Canada and the world, we want to bring more clarity to the experience people are having at work and identify how we might improve it. Our mission is to help people get jobs — and as part of that, our goal is to establish a standard for measuring and improving work happiness, and increase the number of people who are happy at work," said LaFawn Davis, group vice president at Indeed. "The Work Happiness Score shows how happy people are at companies, and the ability to see what's driving that: factors from inclusion and belonging to feeling energized and encouraged to succeed. This transparency can help job seekers and employers make better choices, and help build a better world of work."

The Work Happiness Score and key happiness dimensions have been developed with the guidance of Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky , Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Vice Chair, University of California, Riverside, and Dr. Jan-Emmanuel De Neve , Professor of Economics and Director, Wellbeing Research Centre, University of Oxford.

"Having spent years studying the frontier of employee well-being, I'm excited to be helping with this Indeed initiative because of its unprecedented scale and important contribution in advancing our collective understanding of workplace happiness," said Dr. Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, Professor of Economics and Director, Wellbeing Research Centre, University of Oxford. "The richness of the data and the findings will help people understand what is truly driving happiness at work. I believe this project will ultimately help more people find a job that is better for them and hopefully start to increase work happiness everywhere."

Lack of happiness is a leading reason Canadians consider leaving a job

Indeed data shows that in 2021 only 48% of Canadian job seekers agreed with the statement, "I feel happy at work most of the time" in the context of their workplace. Further research shows that a lack of happiness is a leading reason people consider leaving a job. In a 2021 Canada Workplace Happiness Study , commissioned by Indeed and conducted by Forrester, 1 in 5 respondents answered "not being happy at work most of the time" as one of the primary reasons they would consider new opportunities. The great news? 97% of people believe that happiness at work is possible.

More information about The Work Happiness Score and The 2021 Workplace Happiness Study can be found here . Job seekers and employers can learn more about using The Work Happiness Score on the Indeed Career Guide and Indeed Leadership Hub .

