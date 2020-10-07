Increased need for mental health support and care is why one Alberta based psychology firm is set to innovate the mental health world

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Wayfound, an Alberta based Mental Health Group, announces expansion to fit the growing needs of public safety personnel, veterans, and the public. As long-time champions of mental health, Wayfound aims to normalize mental health and make it a routine part of everyone's lives. While maintaining physical health is widely accepted as a daily priority, for many of us, taking care of our mental health remains far less routine.

"There's so much about our emotional life and our psychology that we aren't taught a whole lot about – we have to find out by trial and error, oftentimes through difficult experiences." Say psychologist Dr. Megan McElheran. "But there's a lot we can all be doing to proactively take care of our mental health."

As CEO and chief clinician of Calgary-based Wayfound Mental Health Group, Dr. McElheran, in conjunction with the rest of her team, is focused on finding opportunities to put that proactive approach into action. Previously known as WGM Psychology, her organization rebranded to Wayfound in September, with WGM's other locations in Edmonton, Red Deer and Toronto doing the same. In addition to continued psychological services for first responders, which has long been a specialty of WGM, a major goal of the rebrand is making the organization's expertise more accessible to the public as well.

Wayfound offers resources to assist clients throughout their mental health journey, including diagnostic services, a range of psychological treatment options for adults, children, families and couples, and programs focused around education and mental wellness. Accessibility is key to Wayfound's mission — services are open to anyone without referral and can be booked online at wayfound.ca, or by calling 403-850-6711. On social media, Facebook users can request appointments directly on Wayfound's homepage, or check out weekly Monday Mental Health Minutes videos posted on both Facebook and Instagram (@wayfoundmhg).

In addition to staying on the cutting-edge today, Wayfound is continuing to innovate for the future. The company will soon begin pre-clinical research into alternative medicine for anxiety and depression. It has also worked to develop programs around mental resilience training in occupational health roles, as well as digital tools to assist physicians in diagnosing mental health concerns.

Ultimately, Dr. McElheran and her team hope to see Wayfound play a key role in the wider push for making the treatment and maintenance of mental health a top priority for everyone.

"Taking care of our mental health should be no different than taking care of our physical health," says McElheran. "We should be able to go to the psychologist with the same ease that we go to see a dentist."

