Woods Homes to Deliver Before Operational Stress (BOS) Mental Health Training to Staff to Build Resiliency Against Post-Traumatic Stress and Other Job Impacts

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Woods Homes, a leading non-profit organization providing mental health treatment and support for children, youth, adults, and families, is proud to announce the integration of the Before Operational Stress (BOS) program into its staff training across the organization. The BOS program, developed by mental health experts and psychologists, is designed to equip frontline workers with practical tools to manage workplace stress and mitigate more severe outcomes such as Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS).

This initiative will equip Woods Homes' staff of approximately 600, who deliver more than 40 programs and services across Calgary, Lethbridge, Strathmore, Fort McMurray, and Grand Prairie, with essential mental health training to help them build resilience in their challenging roles.

The BOS program is a resiliency-based mental health training program that empirical data has shown delivers promising results in improving the mental health outcomes of first responders and frontline workers. The program has been customized for various sectors, including social services professions. This partnership marks a significant forward momentum in Woods Homes' commitment to fostering a psychologically safe and healthy workplace, particularly for staff in high-stress environments.

"Equipping our employees with knowledge and skill to safeguard against PTS and other stresses associated with their job is of utmost importance to Woods Homes. That is why we have invested in this worthwhile training program – to ensure we are caring for our people as they care for our communities," Bjorn Johansson CEO of Woods Homes.

The BOS program will be offered as an online, self-paced course, allowing Woods Homes' staff and caregivers to complete the training at their convenience while ensuring they gain essential skills to manage stress effectively.

"We are honoured to partner with Woods Homes to bring BOS to their frontline workers. The work they do is invaluable, and we are excited to provide them with mental health tools that will help them navigate the challenges they face daily," said Dr. Megan McElheran, Founder of BOS and Chief Clinician and CEO of Wayfound Mental Health Group, based in Calgary.

About Woods Homes

Woods Homes is a non-profit mental health center that provides treatment and support for children, young people, adults, and families facing mental health challenges. With over 600 staff, foster parents, and caregivers, Woods Homes delivers more than 40 programs and services across Calgary, Lethbridge, Strathmore, Fort McMurray, and Grande Prairie. The organization is deeply grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who contribute their time, energy, and resources to support the community.

About BOS

Before Operational Stress (BOS) is a resiliency-based mental health program specifically designed for public safety personnel and frontline workers. Developed by mental health experts and psychologists, BOS equips participants with practical tools to manage operational stress and improve mental health outcomes. Empirical evidence demonstrates the program's effectiveness in reducing the impact of operational stress, including conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS). The BOS program is available as an online, self-paced course. To learn more, visit https://www.beforeoperationalstress.ca/.

