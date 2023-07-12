Increased federal support in Alberta for child and youth victims of abuse and violence

HIGH LEVEL, AB, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians expect to live in a society where the criminal justice system is fair and impartial and supports the needs of victims. This is especially important when those victims or witnesses of abuse and violence are children and youth.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced funding for the High Level Community Policing Society. The funding will support the development and implementation of programs and support services for children, youth and families of victims of crime at The Bison Child and Youth Advocacy Centre. The Centre provides a coordinated approach to addressing the needs of child and youth victims and witnesses in the criminal justice system. Having a single, child-friendly setting means less trauma for for young victims or witnesses and their families who are seeking services.

Justice Canada is providing the Centre with $550,000 over five years (2023–2028) through the Child Advocacy Centre Initiative to support the Continued Development of Services & Ongoing Service Delivery project. As a result of the funding, the Bison Child and Youth Advocacy Centre will continue to pilot and deliver services over the next five years. Centre activities include:

direct support to children, youth and families from the onset of and through the entire investigative process, court proceedings and any additional supports required

continued development of the Bison Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, including the coordination of services related to the centre and its operations

the development of a governance framework, testimony protocols, case tracking, data management and evaluation processes.

"The Bison Child & Youth Advocacy Centre opened its doors in 2021. The High Level Community Policing Society, as the sponsoring agency of the Bison Centre, received its first funding in April of 2023. With this funding we are able to continue to provide support and services to those most vulnerable when they need it the most. Families, children, and youth victims impacted by violence within our community and surrounding area."

Terry Jessiman, Board President

The High Level Community Policing Society

"We must act to care for our most vulnerable, especially children and their families who are victims of violence and abuse. The High Level Community Policing Society and the Bison Child and Youth Advocacy Centre's project provides victim services for children, youth and families. Through our government's support, we are helping child and youth victims to access services at a single location within their community to reduce the trauma they experience."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

According to self-reported data from the 2014 General Social Survey on victimization, nearly a third (32%) of Canadians aged 15 years and older – nearly nine million people – reported childhood physical or sexual abuse.

Justice Canada conducted a five year, multi-site study, Understanding the Develpoment and Impact of Child Advoacy Centres, to better understand how Canadian Child Advocacy Centres are developing and operating; measuring client satisfaction and how the centres meet the Federal Victims Strategy objectives. A total of six Child Advocacy Centres were included in the study involving four delivery models. The results indicated:

conducted a five year, multi-site study, Understanding the Develpoment and Impact of Child Advoacy Centres, to better understand how Canadian Child Advocacy Centres are developing and operating; measuring client satisfaction and how the centres meet the Federal Victims Strategy objectives. A total of six Child Advocacy Centres were included in the study involving four delivery models. The results indicated: 93% of respondents in the study indicated that the support they received from all professionals was helpful.



Caregivers also identified the victim advocate as the most important service received by them (46%), while counselling/therapy was the most important service received by their children (33%).



Most youth victims (79%) and caregivers (91%) received services that were culturally sensitive.

Justice Canada's Child Advocacy Centres Initiative provides funding to a number of victim-serving, non-governmental organizations whose programs and activities are aligned with the priorities of the Victims Fund managed by the Department of Justice Canada .

