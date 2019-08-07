Increased drought protection for Victoriaville residents and businesses

VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, communities need help adapting to frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters like droughts is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with André Bellavance, Mayor of Victoriaville, today announced funding to protect and secure the Town of Victoriaville's drinking water supply.

Droughts are one of the primary threats to Quebec's water resources. The Town of Victoriaville is facing issues that compromise residential fire protection with periodic droughts worsening due to climate change.

The project involves creating a new reserve for untreated water, protected from the water of the Beaudet reservoir. It will have two separate water intakes, including an additional intake that will supply the new water reserve. The project will also restore the water volume in part of the Beaudet reservoir to ensure a sufficient water reserves to handle a significant drought.

In addition, a permanent sediment dehydration facility will make it possible to dry the sediment while carrying out the project. The sediment will be placed at a site that will then be turned into a recreational and tourist area.

Once complete, the project is expected to increase drought resilience for 22,500 people and help protect 45,000 residents against fires by reducing by 95% the number of residents without essential services. The work will also help reduce local economic losses by 80% while improving the community's water storage capacity.

The Government of Canada is investing $16 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. The City of Victoriaville will contribute $8 million, for a total investment of $24 million.

Quotes

"Ensuring that Canadians have reliable access to clean water is vital. This is why we are proud to support initiatives like Victoriaville's that offer concrete solutions for increasing water infrastructure capacity to meet residents' needs. By ensuring uninterrupted access to essential services, this project will help better protect residents and businesses against droughts and reduce the social and economic impacts of these events."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This contribution will make it possible to take the next step toward restoring Victoria's primary drinking water source, the Beaudet reservoir. I would like to thank the federal government for this significant contribution to a project that will protect the sustainability of Victoriaville's drinking water supply and ensure that top-quality water is always available. In particular, I would like to thank Minister Champagne, who responded immediately upon learning of the problem just a few months ago. He jumped straight into action and addressed the needs expressed by the Municipal Council quickly and efficiently."

André Bellavance, Mayor of Victoriaville

Quick facts

Federal funding for this project is conditional and construction cannot begin until Canada is satisfied that the legal duty to consult obligations are met.

is satisfied that the legal duty to consult obligations are met. The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure that helps communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change is an integral part of Canada's transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

Associated links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; David Gosselin, Communication agent, City of Victoriaville, Tel.: 819-758-6419, ext. 3334, Email: david.gosselin@victoriaville.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

