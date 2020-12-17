Delivery of gift cards "to doorstep" or curbside adds convenience for holiday gifting during the COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Longo's in the Canadian province of Ontario to offer delivery of gift cards through Grocery Gateway.

The agreement is an expansion of InComm Payments' seven-year partnership with Longo's, a traditional grocery retailer with 36 stores in Ontario, through which InComm Payments manages the retailers' prepaid and gift card program. Grocery Gateway is Longo's grocery delivery service.



Grocery Gateway customers will have the opportunity to select from a variety of gift and prepaid cards, in various denominations. Cards can be purchased for delivery alongside their other products, with options for either straight-to-doorstep delivery or curbside pickup (available at select Longo's locations).

"We're building on our successful prepaid and gift card program with Longo's by continuously adding new products and services. By offering new delivery options we can help simplify the Longo's customer shopping experience with a convenient solution during these times," said Frank Juliano, Senior Vice President of International at InComm Payments. "Thanks to Longo's, who made a timely implementation, we'll be able to offer this added convenience to their customers in time for the holiday season."

"As one of Ontario's first online grocers, launching in 1997, we pride ourselves in meeting our Guests' needs as interests and shopping patterns evolve," says Joseph Longo, Vice-President of Ecommerce and Real Estate at Longo's. "With InComm Payments, we're pleased to now offer more gifting and service options to the Grocery Gateway Guests alongside the exceptional Longo's products and freshness they have come to rely upon."

For more information on InComm Payments and Longo's Brothers Fruit Market, click here.

