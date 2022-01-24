Incident at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - On January 20, 2022, a physical altercation took place between two inmates in Saskatchewan Penitentiary's maximum- security unit.

Staff responded quickly to resolve the incident and deployed chemical agents and impact munitions to prevent further injury as per the Engagement and Intervention Model.

The injured inmates were evaluated by health care staff, and one inmate was transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment. The inmate has since returned the institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and police are investigating the incident.

CSC's Engagement and Intervention Model is a risk-based model intended to guide staff in preventing, responding to, and resolving incidents using the most reasonable interventions. The goal is always to prevent further injury and any use of force is limited to what is necessary and proportionate to manage the situation at hand. This may include a progression of measures to de-escalate and resolve the situation, such as verbal warnings, the use of impact munitions or warning shots.

CSC does not tolerate violence in our institutions. Criminal and/or disciplinary charges can be laid against any individuals found to be involved in violent incidents. Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, inmates, and the public is a CSC priority.

CSC examines each incident of violence to find out how it can better prevent and address these situations and share any information and practices with police, other agencies and partners to prevent these types of situations.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Prairie Region Correctional Service Canada, [email protected]