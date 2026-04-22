PRINCE ALBERT, SK, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 21, 2026, an altercation involving several inmates from the maximum-security unit occurred at Saskatchewan Penitentiary. As a result of injuries sustained, an inmate has died, and two others required outside medical intervention.

Horace Bear, a Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate involved in the incident, died while in Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) custody. At the time of his death, the inmate was serving a sentence of 2 years, 9 months and 24 days, which commenced on December 13, 2024. The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

The two injured inmates were evaluated by CSC staff and transported to an outside hospital for treatment. One inmate was treated for his injuries and returned to the institution later that evening, while another inmate remains hospitalized. No staff members were injured during the incident.

The maximum-security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary locked down and operations were modified to ensure the safety of the institution, its staff and inmates, and to allow for CSC and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to conduct investigations. At this time, the institution continues to operate on a modified routine.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Canada.ca

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203