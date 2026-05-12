EDMONTON, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 11, 2026, Catherine Lecht, an inmate from Edmonton Institution for Women, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 66 years old and had been serving a sentence of 5 years, 9 months and 18 days since April 10, 2026.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Edmonton Institution for Women - Canada.ca

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203