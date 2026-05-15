Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre Français

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Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

May 15, 2026, 14:47 ET

SASKATOON, SK, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 13, 2026, Andrew Ian, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 74 years old and had been serving a life sentence since February 18, 1985.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody 
Regional Psychiatric Centre - Canada.ca

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203

Organization Profile

Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region