Inauguration of the Espace Wendake at YQB - Huron-Wendat culture takes centre stage at Quebec City Airport

"Kwe ni Àtakwen. Today, a few days after the anniversary of our National Treaty, the Huron-Wendat Nation could not be happier. We have been waiting for this honourable gesture for a very long time. It will allow visitors from all over the world to recognize our thousand-year presence on the Nionwentsïo territory and learn about our cultural strength and specific identity. As on the first day of your arrival, in 1534, our people continue to welcome you as warmly as ever, with respect for Mother Earth. O! O! Atoukett!", exclaimed Mr. Konrad Sioui, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation.

In the international luggage carousel area, the Espace Wendake represents Nionwentsïo, the traditional territory of the Huron-Wendat Nation, and illustrates the Wendake village and its main attractions. An immense collage of over a thousand contemporary photos of members of the Nation forming the word "KWE," a greeting used in the Huron-Wendat language, welcomes travellers. Huge screens display images of the ancestral Nionwentsïo territory and of the various activities that are practised there. Artistic representations of the four animals symbolizing the Huron-Wendat clans—a deer, a turtle, a bear and a wolf—are shown in an illuminated forest on one of the carousels. A beautiful canoe illustrating the clans is also prominently displayed.

"As international travellers arrive in Québec City, we are delighted that they will be greeted with a glimpse into the rich culture of the Huron-Wendat Nation. The Québec City airport wishes to set itself apart by giving its passengers experiences inspired by local culture. The creation of the Espace Wendake serves an important purpose for YQB, because it enhances the passenger experience. We are proud to dedicate this space to the Huron-Wendat Nation and are delighted with the results. This collaboration is in line with our intention to involve the community of the greater Québec City area in the development of YQB," said Mr. Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance and development since November 1, 2000. More than a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

The Huron-Wendat Nation are representatives of the First Peoples of North America and hold inherent and collective constitutional rights. They form a society in which each member has an equal opportunity to express their individual potential in a safe and sustainable environment, whether in Wendake or throughout the Nionwentsïo territory, and to ensure their spiritual, cultural, physical and mental well-being and growth.

