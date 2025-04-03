MONTREAL, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Segula Technologies, an international group specializing in engineering services, is proud to announce the inauguration of its brand new Segula Technologies Canada headquarters, located in the heart of downtown Montreal. Following the opening of a sales office in Toronto in 2024, Segula Technologies is consolidating its presence at the heart of the industrial and innovation ecosystem of Quebec and Canada.

These new modern, user-friendly facilities, located in the heart of downtown Montreal, are designed to foster collaboration and employee well-being. Larger and brighter, these new spaces transport the company to the heart of the action in metropolitan Montreal, bringing them closer to their loyal clientele. In 2025, SEGULA Technologies Canada will focus on developing its activities in the field of sustainable mobility and renewable energies. This growth will require the expansion of its team and workforce by more than 50 talented engineers in Montreal and Toronto. Through its activities in the design and validation of new products, as well as the improvement of production systems, the company aims to position itself as a leading player in industry 4.0 and decarbonization.

''The opening of our new headquarters in Montreal represents much more than a simple move. It's a truly major project, reflecting our continued growth and our desire to play a key role in the local and national ecosystem,'' said Steeve Lavoie, CEO of Segula Technologies Canada. ''This landmark event symbolizes a key step in the company's expansion and in our commitment to strengthening our presence in one of Canada's major economic and cultural centers. ''

Adrien Guillemin, CEO of the Americas said, ''With the opening of these new offices, Segula Technologies is once again demonstrating its commitment to bringing our teams close to the centers of activity of our major customers. We are continuing to invest heavily in Quebec and Canada to better support our leading customers in the fields of carbon-free mobility and energy production."

Downtown Montreal, a veritable crossroads of business and culture, was chosen as the strategic location for this new headquarters and will enable Segula Techonologies Canada to strengthen its foothold in this cosmopolitan city and benefit from its thriving ecosystem, talent and modern infrastructure. Present in Canada since 2017, SEGULA Technologies works with leading industries in the rail, automotive, aerospace, energy and naval sectors. In the electric mobility sector, for example, SEGULA Technologies supports automakers in the development of solutions such as battery integration and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

