MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Bertone Development Corporation held an inauguration event on September 21st in Candiac, in the presence of Mayor Normand Ayotte, to launch the construction of Kalm, a 225-unit rental real estate project located a stone's throw from the Candiac train station. The 8-storey building will be built at the heart of a new intergenerational neighborhood project centered on sustainable development, and next door to the Danaus, a 110-unit high-end condominium project. The first Kalm units are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

An Exceptional Living Environment

Kevin Vocino (Municipal Councilor, City of Candiac), David Sansfaçon (Sales and Rental Strategist, Agence SIX), Sonia Swift (Marketing Strategist, Agence SIX), Patrick Moreau (Associate and Vice-President Strategies, Agence SIX), Véronique Cataford (Associate, Groupe Bâtir), Geneviève Perreault (Director of Urban Planning, City of Candiac), Normand Dyotte (Mayor, City of Candiac), Michael Bertone and Claudio Bertone (Founders, Bertone Development Corporation), Guy Caron (Associate and Architect, NEUF Architects), Dominic Cléroux-Cloutier (Senior Director - Projects & Development, Bertone Development Corporation). (CNW Group/Bertone Development Corporation)

Following the success of the Danaus project launched last spring by Bertone Development Corporation, Kalm is part of Candiac's ongoing TOD (transit-oriented development) project structured around a public transit access point to foster sustainable mobility.

"We're delighted to have broken ground on Kalm and to have marked the beginning of this promising new development. We're also delighted to have presented the features that make this place so unique. This prestigious project has been designed to create an ideal living environment for its residents. The many common areas and green spaces are what make Kalm an exceptional place to live," says Michael Bertone, Co-Founder of Bertone Development Corporation.

Luxury Meets Comfort

Kalm's 225 rental units range from one- to three-bedroom apartments and include two-storey townhouses. The building represents a perfect balance between modernity, elegance and authenticity.

"Bertone Development Corporation has always been committed to developing bold projects and building lasting relationships to achieve refined real estate designs. We therefore chose to collaborate with the experienced teams of NEUF Architects and Métaphore Design d'intérieur inc. to design Kalm," says Dominic Cléroux-Cloutier, Senior Director of Projects & Development.

Intentionally Designed Common Spaces

Upon entering the building, residents will be welcomed by a prestigious boutique hotel-style lobby. They will have access to a fully equipped fitness centre, a spacious lounge, remote work and coworking spaces, as well as an outdoor swimming pool with a magnificent terrace.

The ceremony on September 21st brought together all the key figures in the project, including Michael and Claudio Bertone, as well as Dominic Cléroux-Cloutier.

To reserve your rental unit, visit: lekalmcandiac.ca.

About Bertone Development Corporation

Bertone Development Corporation is a real estate investment and development company based in Montreal since 2010. Over the years, it has built a vast portfolio of commercial, industrial, residential, mixed-use and office real estate projects throughout Quebec.

