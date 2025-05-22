PORT-CARTIER, QC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Airex Energy, an innovative leader in the development of world-class decarbonization solutions, Groupe Rémabec, a cornerstone of Quebec's forest industry committed to responsible transformation and decarbonization, and SUEZ, a global leader in circular solutions for water and waste, are inaugurating Carbonity today—the first industrial-scale biochar plant in Canada, located in Port-Cartier. Born from a partnership between the three companies, the plant begins with an annual production capacity of 10,000 tonnes of biochar, which is expected to triple by 2026, making it the largest facility of its kind in North America—and one of the most important globally.

Biochar is recognized by the IPCC as one of the most effective technologies to combat climate change due to its long-term carbon sequestration capacity. In addition, its many benefits enhance agricultural resilience, drive sustainable innovation in construction and urban development, and support the decarbonization of heavy industries.

Biochar: A Decarbonization Tool for Multiple Industries

Biochar is produced through pyrolysis—a process of carbonizing residual biomass at high temperatures without oxygen.

When used as a soil amendment, biochar enhances nutrient and water retention, aeration, drainage, and microbial activity. It regenerates soil, increases fertilizer efficiency, improves crop yields, and aids water drainage—key advantages for the agriculture sector. It can also be added to livestock feed to promote animal health and reduce methane emissions.

When integrated into concrete, cement, or asphalt, biochar enhances material performance while significantly lowering their carbon footprint—addressing a major challenge in sustainable construction and urban development. Its production also yields surplus energy in the form of steam or pyrolytic oil, which can be used as fuel.

Cities are increasingly using biochar to process organic waste and combat flooding. Its absorbent qualities make it ideal for creating "sponge parks." It also supports the remediation of contaminated soils.

An Innovative Facility Driven by Three Pioneers of the Transition

Carbonity, located in Northern Québec, is an equally held joint venture between the three partner organizations. It will create 75 direct and indirect jobs in the region and produce carbon-rich biochar from approximately 58,000 tonnes of forestry residues annually, sourced from Groupe Rémabec's operations.

Carbonity is powered by Airex Energy's proprietary technology. Its proprietary and patented DryFX™ and CarbonFX™ technologies are at the heart of the plant's innovative process. SUEZ brings key expertise in organic waste recovery, the production of amendments and biofertilizers, and the development of circular solutions to help clients reduce their carbon footprint.

This project marks the first step in Airex Energy and SUEZ's ambitious roadmap to build a global annual production capacity of 350,000 tonnes of biochar by 2035 to meet the decarbonization challenges of industrial operations.

"The inauguration of Carbonity is a true industrial milestone for Québec. Airex Energy's technology, including our patented CarbonFX and DryFX solutions, is central to this success, and it makes us very proud. Our primary mission is to contribute to the decarbonization of our economy. This investment represents Airex Energy's first step toward scaling global biochar production, a product that will help many businesses here and abroad achieve net zero." — Michel Gagnon, CEO of Airex Energy and Chair of Carbonity's Board

"Today, we continue an extraordinary journey that is shaping the future of forestry and asserting Quebec's leadership in bioproduct development. Alongside Airex Energy and SUEZ, we are building a new economy—future-focused and environmentally committed. At Port-Cartier, we're betting on innovation and boldness to convert our forest residues into sustainable economic value. This project breathes new life into a long-neglected industrial site, giving it a promising future. Thanks to strong partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and a clear vision, we are positioning ourselves as a global player while diversifying our products and markets for a better future." — Réjean Paré, President and Chief Operating Officer, Groupe Rémabec

"We are delighted to contribute to this pioneering biochar production project in Canada. Identified by the IPCC as a negative-emissions solution, biochar is effective in fighting climate change and aligns with SUEZ's waste recovery activities. We believe biochar will play a key role in the ecological transition of industry. That's why we aim, alongside Airex Energy, to produce 350,000 tonnes of biochar annually by 2035, providing our customers committed to carbon neutrality with innovative solutions to reduce their residual emissions."

— Yves Rannou, Interim Co-CEO, SUEZ, and Head of Recycling & Recovery

"The inauguration of Carbonity marks a pivotal step toward a new, more sustainable forestry model rooted in today's economic and environmental realities, and serving the ecological and industrial transition of tomorrow. Taking part in this Canadian first is a tremendous source of pride." — Patrick Girard, General Manager, Carbonity

This project was made possible thanks to the vision and financial support of the governments of Quebec and Canada.

"The federal government is proud to have contributed to this flagship project supporting the establishment of a new subsidiary in Canada. Biochar is a key solution for carbon sequestration, with additional benefits for agriculture, the development of resilient cities, and the support of a diversified forestry industry."

— Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

"I'm thrilled to see the Carbonity project come to life. The new automated plant will generate significant economic and social benefits in Côte-Nord, including the creation of highly specialized jobs. It also strengthens the region's forestry sector, which plays a key role in our economy."

— Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment, Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord region, and Member for Duplessis

"Carbonity is helping accelerate decarbonization in key sectors across Quebec. Our government is proud to have invested more than $16 million in this project, which leverages innovative technology and contributes to building a prosperous, sustainable economy."

— Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development

"With Carbonity, Port-Cartier becomes a leader in sustainable innovation. By transforming our forest residues into biochar, we are smartly harnessing local resources while creating lasting jobs. This is a flagship project that proves environmental protection and economic development can go hand in hand. It's a great source of pride to see our community become a model of responsible development."

— Alain Thibault, Mayor of Port-Cartier

At full capacity, the plant will sequester 75,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent per year. This output will generate certified and guaranteed carbon credits, marketed on the voluntary market by First Climate. In 2024, Microsoft selected Carbonity to purchase 36,000 carbon credits over the first three years of operations.

"The official launch of Carbonity is an important step in international climate protection through technical carbon removal solutions, demonstrating that biochar technology can scale. We are thrilled by the strong interest our clients have shown in Carbonity, supporting the continued development of carbon removal technology."

— Olaf Bachert, CEO, First Climate

About Airex Energy

An innovative leader, Airex Energy develops and delivers world-class decarbonization solutions with the capacity to significantly reduce GHG emissions. Thanks to its CarbonFX™ technology, Airex Energy transforms biomass into high value-added ecological products such as biochar, biocarbon and biocoal. Since 2016, the company has operated Canada's first and only industrial biochar production plant. Today, the company exports its solutions to the four corners of the globe, including the United States, Europe and Asia. www.airex-energy.com

About SUEZ

For over 160 years, SUEZ has been delivering essential services to protect and enhance quality of life in the face of growing environmental challenges. SUEZ enables its clients to provide access to water and waste services through innovative and resilient solutions. Operating in 40 countries with 40,000 employees, the Group also supports its clients in creating value across the entire lifecycle of their infrastructure and services, while guiding their ecological transition in collaboration with end users.

In 2024, SUEZ supplied drinking water to 68 million people worldwide and sanitation services to 44 million people. The Group produced 8 TWh of energy from waste and wastewater and generated €9.2 billion in revenue.

To learn more: www.suez.com / Twitter @suez

About Groupe Rémabec

Founded in 1988, Groupe Rémabec is proud to be the largest private forestry contractor in Quebec and one of the most important sawyers in the province, which allows it to provide direct quality employment to nearly 2 000 people. Firmly established in three forest regions of Quebec with the seven factories of its Arbec lumber division, which work in fields such as sawing, planning and finger jointing of softwood. With the operation of three other hardwood species wood processing plants and one plant in the green energy sector, the Rémabec Group has eleven plants in total. Groupe Rémabec is owned by two groups of investors. The founders and management in place, as well as Produits Forestiers Arbec Inc., one of the main players in Quebec's forest industry specializing in OSB panels.

