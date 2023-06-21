QUÉBEC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and the City of Québec were proud to take part today in the official opening of 80 social and affordable housing units for families, singles and persons with disabilities in Québec City. The construction of this building, an initiative of Groupe O'Drey, represents an investment of just over $26 million.

The event was attended by Mario Asselin, Member of Parliament for Vanier-Les Rivières, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister responsible for Housing; the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec; Marie-Pierre Boucher, a member of the Quebec City executive committee and responsible for housing, and Mr. Jean Gosselin, president of O'Drey Group.

The Government of Quebec, through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), contributed nearly $9.5 million to this project through its AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ also guarantees the mortgage of approximately $9.2 million.

The Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), has provided a grant of nearly $3.3 million through its National Housing Co-Investment Fund, which is part of the Canada-Quebec housing agreement. For its part, the City of Québec added nearly $3.4 million, of which nearly $1.4 million comes from the Government of Quebec through the envelopes of the tripartite agreements that the municipality signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"I am proud to highlight our government's contribution to this project of 80 social and affordable housing units that will encourage inclusion through the diversity of their clientele. Our government's financial assistance is used not only to build these units, but also to ensure that they will be affordable for their tenants. Through this collective work and our ongoing efforts in housing, this new building will greatly improve the quality of life for its new residents." - France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. As a result of the Government of Canada's investments in affordable housing, residents of Québec City, including families and people with disabilities, now have access to 80 more social and affordable housing units. This is just one of the many ways our housing investments across the country are ensuring that no one is left behind." - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for CMHC

"This affordable housing project for families, singles and persons with disabilities addresses an important need in the Capitale-Nationale region. I am very proud that my government has contributed to this. It shows that we are making housing a priority." - Jonatan Julien, Minister responsible for Infrastructure and Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region

"With the help of the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, Groupe O'Drey will create more than 80 safe, accessible, affordable and inclusive housing units in Québec City. This is great news and builds on the Government of Canada's work on affordable housing since 2015. These 80 units represent 80 new homes for many families and adults with physical disabilities." - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec

"I congratulate all the directors of O'Drey Group who came up with this project. This important investment clearly demonstrates our government's intention to increase the supply of social and affordable housing in our territory and improve the quality of life of Québec City residents." - Mario Asselin, Member of Parliament for Vanier-Les Rivières and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Higher Education

"What Groupe O'Drey has managed to build here is much more than housing. It is an inclusive community where all residents feel at home. A few weeks ago, Mr. Gosselin and some residents opened their doors to me for a brief visit. In just an hour, I was able to see the strength of the social fabric, the smiles and the caring of the residents and staff there. I hope this initiative will inspire many more. Congratulations!" - Marie-Pierre Boucher, Executive Committee Member responsible for Housing, Social Housing and Social Development

"We are very proud to have been able to bring together people with disabilities who benefit from the majority of CIUSSS services, families and individuals of all social classes. All of these people love this unique, dynamic, accessible and, frankly, pleasant environment. There is collaboration, mutual support and caring every day." - Jean Gosselin, President of O'Drey Group

Highlights:

Some 70 of the building's 80 households could benefit from the SHQ's Quebec Rent Supplement Program, which would allow them to pay 25% of their income for housing. This additional assistance of more than $1.2 million , spread over five years, is paid 90% by the SHQ and 10% by the Ville de Québec.

, spread over five years, is paid 90% by the SHQ and 10% by the Ville de Québec. Groupe O'Drey also received $385,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Québec.

in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Québec. Groupe O'Drey is proposing an inclusive housing option in Quebec City for the entire population, including adults with a physical disability. Among other things, the organization focuses on gender diversity and social inclusion by focusing on interactions between all tenants in order to foster mutual support and cooperation.

for the entire population, including adults with a physical disability. Among other things, the organization focuses on gender diversity and social inclusion by focusing on interactions between all tenants in order to foster mutual support and cooperation. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most - women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, people with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a housing reference, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable or low-cost housing and a range of assistance programs for home construction and renovation, home adaptation, and home ownership.

For more information on its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's housing authority, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and the financial system, supports Canadians in need, and provides unbiased research and advice to all levels of government. to Canadian consumers and the Canadian housing sector. CMHC aims to ensure that by 2030, everyone in Canada can afford housing that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn et Facebook.

For further information: Contacts : Philippe Couture, Attaché de presse de la ministre responsable de l'Habitation, [email protected]; Shiraz Keushgerian, Cabinet du ministre du Logement et de la Diversité et de l'Inclusion, [email protected]; Information : Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société canadienne d'hypothèques et de logement, [email protected]