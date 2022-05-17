OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF), in partnership with JA Canada and Yukon University, announced the inaugural winners of Ingenious+, a new national youth innovation challenge for 14- to 18-year-olds. Consisting of regional and national competitions, Ingenious+ offers young innovators the opportunity to win cash prizes and mentorship opportunities.

1st place ( $10,000 + mentorship): Transparent and Flexible Solar Cells, Naila Moloo .

Ms Moloo's idea for a transparent and flexible solar cell would unlock applications such as bendable electronics, smart clothing, and solar windows. Leveraging solar's intersection with nanotechnology, this concept works by combining electrodeposited silver nanowires, a multi-junction semi-transparent perovskite, a nickel oxide hole transport layer, and a tin oxide electron transport layer.

2nd place ( $7,500 + mentorship): Student Press Freedom Act, Spencer Izen and Jessica Kim

The Student Press Freedom Act ("SPFA") is Canada's first student journalism protection legislation, on its way to being passed by the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia to protect freedom of expression and of the press. The bill was designed by high school student journalists in response to their experience with censorship, aided by volunteering lawyers.

3rd place ($5,000+ mentorship): Aeropure, Samantha Ouyang

AeroPure is a moonshot project that uses 7 mm cellulose and alginate aerogel beads sourced from biowaste to remove 99% of chemical contaminants present in polluted water. The beads are biodegradable, can be reused 10-30 times with less than 1% decrease in absorption capacity, and provide a 77x cost reduction for the average person in Africa to obtain clean water.

Earlier this month, the top 25 regional winners were also announced and celebrated at three virtual ceremonies across the country. Each regional winner was awarded $1,000 plus mentorship opportunities.

"On behalf of everyone involved in supporting Ingenious+ in its first year, congratulations to all the national and regional winners. The RHF is committed to spotlighting and celebrating Canadian innovation success stories and inspiring the next generation of dreamers and doers. But stories alone are not enough. They need to be paired with real financial resourcing, and given access to the right tools and mentorship, starting at a young age. This is why we created Ingenious+ and why we're so excited to be celebrating and supporting this first group of amazing young innovators."

-Teresa Marques, President & CEO, Rideau Hall Foundation

"JA Canada is pleased to partner with the Rideau Hall Foundation to support youth innovation. At JA we believe in the potential of young people to find solutions to everyday challenges that will create a better future for Canada. We congratulate all of the regional finalists and look forward to celebrating this year's National winners."

-Scott Hillier, President & CEO, JA Canada

Ingenious+ is supported by an ecosystem of innovation champions, including:

The Barrett Family Foundation

BlackBerry

GM Canada

Exploring by the Seat of Your Pants (media partner)

For more information, visit: ingeniousplus.ca.

About Canadian Innovation Week

Powered by The Rideau Hall Foundation, Canadian Innovation Week (#CIW22) is a 5-day celebration recognizing and supporting ingenuity across all sectors. Organizations across the country share stories of inspiring Canadian innovators and innovations that are changing the world one idea at a time.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is an independent and non-political charitable organization established to mobilize ideas, people, and resources across the country to tap into our national spirit and help realize our shared aspirations. The RHF works closely with many partners, including the Office of the Governor General, to connect, honour, and inspire Canadians across four key programmatic areas, including: (1) learning initiatives that strive for excellence and promote equality of opportunity; (2) strengthening Canada's culture of innovation, (3) widening the circle of giving and volunteering; and (4) building and celebrating excellence in Canadian leadership, and increasing public awareness about and commitment to Canada's multi-faceted democracy. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada is the largest youth business education organization in Canada with a national office and a national network of 14 locations serving students from coast to coast. JA Canada works in partnership with educators, volunteers and businesses to educate students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Learn more at www.jacanada.org.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

