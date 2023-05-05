Inaugural UNMET Gala raises $1.5 million in support of WoodGreen Community Services and the unmet needs of Torontonians

The UNMET Gala transformed the Royal Ontario Museum on May 4th with the theme of Come As You Are.

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The UNMET Gala hosted over 450 of Toronto's business and philanthropic leaders on May 4th to raise a remarkable $1.5M in support of one of Toronto's largest social services agencies, WoodGreen Community Services. Held at the Royal Ontario Museum, the funds will directly benefit WoodGreen's UNMET Needs Fundraising Campaign that launched earlier this year, which aims to raise $25 million to address Toronto's urgent needs of those community members that are unhoused, unsafe, unwelcome, unseen and unsupported.

UNMET Gala co-chairs, Fernanda Dovigi (left) and Krystal Koo (right) raised $1.5 million for the largest non-governmental affordable housing provider in Toronto. Image courtesy of George Pimentel (CNW Group/WoodGreen Community Services)

This year's gala was organized by The WoodGreen Foundation board member, Krystal Koo, and was presented by Rogers Communications Inc. It was the first gala to benefit WoodGreen and was the organization's largest fundraising event to date.

"We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support for our UNMET Needs Campaign, which will ensure we can continue delivering high-quality, front-line, positive change in our city," says Teresa Vasilopoulos, Executive Director of The WoodGreen Foundation. "We launched the campaign in response to the dramatic increase in demand for social services stemming from the pandemic. Toronto is now at a pivotal point of change and WoodGreen plays a critical role in helping to address unmet needs."

WoodGreen's UNMET Needs Campaign is raising funds to create a more equitable city, addressing the need for affordable housing, crisis support for vulnerable seniors, mental health and wellness programs for at-risk youth, support for women and children fleeing abuse, food and financial insecurity, and skill-based programs for unemployed individuals or newcomers.

The gala's theme of Come As You Are celebrated Toronto's inclusivity as one of the world's most diverse cities. It also honoured WoodGreen's efforts to meet people where they are and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

"WoodGreen's work is critical to the health and vibrancy of our city, and we wanted to shine a light on the transformative impact it has had on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. It's been an honour to celebrate WoodGreen as a trusted and compassionate ally for so many," says Krystal Koo, UNMET Gala Chair who has served as a WoodGreen Foundation Board member since 2018.

Inspired by the heritage of the gala co-chairs, Krystal Koo and Fernanda Dovigi, the UNMET Gala was a celebration of diversity, reimagining the Royal Ontario Museum as a vibrant fusion of Chinese and Brazilian cultures, adorned in feathers, fiery colours and jewels. The night featured an impressive line-up of entertainment and offerings, as vibrant Brazilian cocktails welcomed guests, while samba dancers and a captivating dragon dance captured guests' imaginations. Mimi Chinese, one of Toronto's trendiest new restaurants that focuses on Chinese cuisine across various regions, presented a gourmet menu of family-style offerings that put a creative twist on beloved traditional dishes.

Guests created lasting memories with a unique photo shoot by acclaimed Toronto-based photographer and art director Renata Kaveh, at the Gallery of Chinese Architecture, which pays homage to the beautiful architectural artifacts. A black-and-white portrait studio by The Collective You captured intimate moments with timeless sophistication. The Collective You has shot portraits of celebrities all over the world and has brought its renowned pop-up studio to numerous Hollywood awards shows and events.

Members of the distinguished UNMET Gala committee include: Melissa Baldassarra, Suzanne Boyd, Rochelle Degoias-Jackman, Rana Florida, Claire MacNamara, Vanessa Mulroney, Jenna B. Naumovich, Jessica Polanski, Karolina Segal, and Victoria Webster. A special thank you to the committee and to all the event sponsors who made the night possible.

To learn more about WoodGreen's UNMET Needs Campaign, please visit www.woodgreen.org/unmet.

About WoodGreen Community Services (woodgreen.org): WoodGreen is one of the largest social services agencies in Toronto, serving 37,000 people at more than 40 locations across the city each year. For more than 85 years, we have worked to improve the health and well-being of Toronto's residents, creating new opportunities for everyone to thrive.

