UNMET Gala creates an enchanted evening and raises $1.5 million in support of WoodGreen and the unmet needs of Torontonians

The UNMET Gala presented by Rogers transformed Evergreen Brick Works on May 8 into a Midsummer Night's Dream as it raised funds to support WoodGreen's UNMET Needs Campaign.

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The UNMET Gala hosted close to 500 of Toronto's business and philanthropic leaders at Evergreen Brick Works last Thursday night to raise a remarkable $1.5M in support of WoodGreen Community Services.

The UNMET Needs Campaign is raising $25 million to address the urgent, unmet needs of Toronto residents who are unhoused, unsafe, unwelcome, unseen, unfed and unsupported.

R to L: UNMET Gala Chair, Krystal Koo and Co-Chair, Fernanda Dovigi (CNW Group/WoodGreen Community Services)

This year's gala was organized by The WoodGreen Foundation board member and UNMET Gala chair Krystal Koo, and event co-chair, Fernanda Dovigi, and was presented by Rogers Communications. It was the second iteration of WoodGreen's signature, UNMET Gala, which premiered in 2023.

The gala's Midsummer Night's Dream theme reflected the Athenian essence and deep-rooted connection WoodGreen shares with Toronto's east end and the Danforth community. The fantastical elements created a magical realm where reality melted into fantasy, with every corner in the ethereal landscape holding a whisper of mystery and allure. Enchantment and elegance converged in the beautiful and creative attire of the guests, who enjoyed the exquisite Mediterranean cuisine of Milos and danced the night away under the velvet sky.

"We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support of our donors and sponsors, as their support will ensure WoodGreen can continue delivering high-quality, front-line, positive change in our city," said Teresa Vasilopoulos, Executive Director of The WoodGreen Foundation. "WoodGreen's UNMET Needs Campaign is raising funds to create a more equitable city, addressing the pressing need for affordable housing, crisis support for vulnerable seniors, mental health and wellness programs for at-risk youth, support for women and children fleeing abuse, food and financial security, and skill-based programs for unemployed individuals and newcomers. We are exceedingly grateful to the Gala Co-Chairs Krystal Koo and Fernanda Dovigi and their incredible UNMET Gala committee who made this amazing night possible."

"WoodGreen's work is critical to the health and vibrancy of Toronto, and we wanted to shine a light on the transformative impact it has had on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. It's been an honour to celebrate WoodGreen and rally support for their work in meeting the unmet needs of tens of thousands of underserved residents of our city. We sincerely thank all of our sponsors and guests for their generosity and support," said Krystal Koo, UNMET Gala Chair who has served as a WoodGreen Foundation Board member since 2018.

Guests created lasting memories with a unique photo shoot by acclaimed Toronto-based photographer and art director Renata Kaveh, in the beautiful midsummer entry garden. A black-and-white portrait studio by The Collective You, which has photographed celebrities around the world, captured intimate moments with timeless sophistication.

Dedicated members of the UNMET Gala committee include: Melissa Baldassarra, Suzanne Boyd, Rochelle de Goias-Jackman, Rana Florida, Claire MacNamara, Vanessa Mulroney, Jenna B. Naumovich, Jessica Polanski, Karolina Segal, and Victoria Webster.

To learn more about WoodGreen's UNMET Needs Campaign, please visit www.woodgreen.org/unmet.

About WoodGreen Community Services (woodgreen.org): WoodGreen is one of the largest social services agencies in Toronto, serving 40,000 people at more than 40 locations across the city each year. For more than 88 years, WoodGreen has worked to improve the health and well-being of Toronto's residents, creating new opportunities to empower everyone to thrive.

