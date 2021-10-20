MONTREAL WEST, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM) is very disappointed that Premier François Legault, in his inaugural speech, did not mention bilingual cities as one of the categories of institutions important to Quebec's anglophone community and, more broadly, to all their citizens. From the ASM's perspective, this omission comes at a very bad time. The cities concerned are grappling with a draft Minister's Order that threatens their finances, while the ASM advocates maintaining the status of bilingual cities it represents as part of the study of Bill 96.

On October 13, 2021, the government published the draft Minister's Order Rules to establish the fiscal potential of the related municipalities of the urban agglomeration of Montreal for the purpose of apportioning urban agglomeration expenditures. According to the ASM, this draft order would have the effect of making the residents of the related cities bear 18% of the costs of the agglomeration's services, even though they account for only 12% of the total population. Therefore, the ASM calls for the rejection of the draft Minister's Order and the continuation of the committee's work on co-payments, with the obligation of a successful entente.

The ASM presented its brief on Bill 96 on September 30.

The Association of Suburban Municipalities is comprised the 15 suburban cities located on the island of Montreal. Each one of them has their own voice and municipal management. Together, they have about 250,000 citizens.

