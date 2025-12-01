ADM WINS EUREKA AWARD FOR ITS INNOVATIVE DE-ICING AGENT WITH REDUCED ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to announce that it has won the 2025 Eureka Award in the Transportation Organization category, presented by Écotech Québec, for developing and successfully testing its new ECOWAY50 de-icing fluid in collaboration with Electro Carbon. This accolade recognizes the quality and innovation of the project and demonstrates the ability of Québec companies to develop sustainable and competitive solutions for the aeronautical industry.

ADM tested this clean technology at its YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel site as part of its drive to implement more sustainable, efficient and responsible airport operations. It offers performance equivalent to conventional de-icers while having a reduced environmental footprint.

"ADM is more committed than ever to conducting its activities in accordance with sustainability principles. This project reflects our determination to integrate clean technologies tailored to the specific context of our airport operations. It also promotes local sourcing and represents a tangible contribution to the fight against climate change. I would like to congratulate the ADM teams as well as those of our partner, Electro Carbon, who are working diligently to turn this ambition into reality," said Donald Desrosiers, Deputy Vice President, Infrastructure and Life Cycle of ADM.

"This recognition confirms that it is possible to combine operational performance, safety and a reduced environmental footprint," said Martin Larocque, President and CEO of Electro Carbon Inc. "We are proud to have collaborated with ADM to demonstrate in real-world conditions that a cleaner solution can meet the highest standards for airport winter operations."

The results obtained with this potassium formate-based solution, certified to AMS 1435E, demonstrate significant environmental potential:

9.6% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than a conventional de-icer, according to ISO 14064-2;

Increased biodegradability and a significant reduction in biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD);

Performance equivalent to that of traditional products, while maintaining the highest operational and safety standards.

Following the success of this pilot project, ADM decided to gradually integrate the new de-icer into its airport operations at both the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel site and YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal , Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]