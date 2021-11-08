Inaugural event: Retail innovation lab at McGill University in partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard Français

McGill University

Nov 08, 2021

Together with Alimentation Couche-Tard, the retail innovation lab at the Bensadoun School of Retail Management aims to shape the future of retail and the customer experience in the post-pandemic world.

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - McGill University hosted the official inauguration of the retail innovation lab at the Bensadoun School of Retail Management on November 8. The lab provides a glimpse of the ground-breaking research and innovations, such as frictionless technologies, that will shape the future of the retail sector in a post-pandemic world. The research is supported by funding from the Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation to drive innovation in retail and support the province's small- and medium-sized enterprises.

From left to right: Saibal Ray, Academic Director, Bensadoun School of Retail Management; Yolande Chan, Dean, Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University; Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, McGill University; Lucie Lecours, Minister for the Economy, Government of Quebec; Sophie Provencher, Vice-President, Operations, Quebec West, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; Norman Jaskolka, Chairman, Aldo Group; and James Clark, Research Co-Director, retail innovation lab. (CNW Group/McGill University)
Launched earlier this year, the lab, which includes a fully frictionless Couche-Tard Connecté store, fosters collaborations between key players in retail, emerging technologies, and start-ups, offering researchers and students a chance to do research and testing in a live retail environment.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZmAw2sBb68

Quick facts

  • One of Canada's first retail laboratory stores open to the public
  • One of the first retail laboratory stores in North America in which a university and a retailer have partnered to advance research in retail management
  • One of the first frictionless stores in Canada (Couche-Tard Connecté section)

