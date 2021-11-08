Together with Alimentation Couche-Tard, the retail innovation lab at the Bensadoun School of Retail Management aims to shape the future of retail and the customer experience in the post-pandemic world.

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - McGill University hosted the official inauguration of the retail innovation lab at the Bensadoun School of Retail Management on November 8. The lab provides a glimpse of the ground-breaking research and innovations, such as frictionless technologies, that will shape the future of the retail sector in a post-pandemic world. The research is supported by funding from the Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation to drive innovation in retail and support the province's small- and medium-sized enterprises.