Inaugural event: Retail innovation lab at McGill University in partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard
Nov 08, 2021, 14:18 ET
Together with Alimentation Couche-Tard, the retail innovation lab at the Bensadoun School of Retail Management aims to shape the future of retail and the customer experience in the post-pandemic world.
MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - McGill University hosted the official inauguration of the retail innovation lab at the Bensadoun School of Retail Management on November 8. The lab provides a glimpse of the ground-breaking research and innovations, such as frictionless technologies, that will shape the future of the retail sector in a post-pandemic world. The research is supported by funding from the Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation to drive innovation in retail and support the province's small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Launched earlier this year, the lab, which includes a fully frictionless Couche-Tard Connecté store, fosters collaborations between key players in retail, emerging technologies, and start-ups, offering researchers and students a chance to do research and testing in a live retail environment.
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZmAw2sBb68
Quick facts
- One of Canada's first retail laboratory stores open to the public
- One of the first retail laboratory stores in North America in which a university and a retailer have partnered to advance research in retail management
- One of the first frictionless stores in Canada (Couche-Tard Connecté section)
