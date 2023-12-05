In search of lost time: 'Greater Toronto's Top Employers' for 2024 focus on quality time for employees

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Since the pandemic, employees are placing far greater emphasis on how their time is used, with unproductive uses – such as long commutes or excessive meetings – falling by the wayside. Employers in the Greater Toronto Area have been among the first to recognize this change and are making remarkable strides towards improving the quality time their employees have available. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as this year's Greater Toronto's Top Employers were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's winners make employees feel their time is valuable, especially when making the commute to work. With perks like free or discounted parking, transit subsidies, and onsite amenities like free snacks and meals, top employers want their employees to feel like coming into work is worth the trip," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canadas Top 100 Employers project. "These employers are focused on making their employees' days enjoyable and the commute worthwhile."

Whether it's spending less time commuting or volunteering with their child's school trip, employees value the flexibility to make the most of their time. Starting with the pandemic, many individuals – often including the most valuable employees at an organization – have become more conscious of the time spent away from family and less willing to spend time on unproductive activities, such as commuting or excessive meetings.

"This year's winners have increased starting vacation allowance and introduced new ways for employees to manage their vacation allowance," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Whether it's an earned-days-off program that allows employees to work longer hours in exchange for more time off, or implementing 'work from anywhere' programs that let employees work overseas for a few months, this year's winners are making sure their employees have enough time off and flexibility to do their jobs well."

Now in its 18th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine distributed in The Globe and Mail. Detailed reasons for selection for each of this year's winners, as well as additional stories and photos, were also released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

