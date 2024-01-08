Open house event at the Excentris complex

Sunday January 14, from 12 pm to 5 pm

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Excentris complex will exceptionally open its doors on Sunday January 14, from 12 pm to 5 pm, to honor the memory of two outstanding individuals, Daniel Langlois and his companion Dominique Marchand who died tragically last December on the island of Dominica.

Families and loved ones of Daniel and Dominique invite the population to come express their sympathy for a couple who, by its commitment and generosity, has marked the lives of many communities. To this effect, a register will be at the disposal of all present. This register will become a precious remembrance artefact which will be offered to the families and transmitted to the Daniel Langlois Foundation.

To bridge the two universes who have benefited from the couple's humanism and spirit of innovation, the ceremony filmed in Dominica, on December 7, 2023, will be playing in a loop at the Cinéma Parallèle at the Excentris complex.

A weblive will also be set up for all those who can't attend the event. It will also be possible to leave a testimony online via the social networks at https://fb.me/e/1hqhstNCY or https://youtu.be/SJlixsVWWVU

Be it through the creation of Softimage, Excentris, the Club 357c, the Daniel Langlois Foundation and, more recently, the Coulibri Ridge Resort, a leading edge ecological and self-sufficient resort, the immense legacy of these forerunners, in Quebec as well as in Dominica, will be remembered for a long time.

We wish to thank all those who have made this event possible, sober and simple, much like our two departed and at the request of their families. The Excentris complex, an iconic venue for moviegoers in the early 2000s, is located at 3536 Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal.

SOURCE Daniel Langlois Foundation

For further information: Sylvie Deslauriers - 514.824.0670 - [email protected]