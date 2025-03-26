In Memorium

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) announces with great sadness that Mr. Douglas MacQuarrie, a valued member of board of directors of the Company, passed away last week.

Mr. MacQuarrie was an experienced and successful exploration geologist, director and business executive. Following his graduation from the University of British Columbia in 1975, Mr. MacQuarrie served as an exploration geologist, a profession which channeled his passions since age 17, building several companies, including PMI Gold, Goknet Mining, Asante Gold and Cupani Metals. He passed while surrounded by family and his departure stole humour and wisdom from longtime friends worldwide, especially those in Whistler and Ghana. His contributions and knowledge will be missed by the entire team at CUPANI, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.

With immediate effect, Mr. MacQuarrie's exploration and geologic management contributions to the Company will be performed by his long-term consulting collaborator Kim A.A. Hein, BSc.(Hons), PhD. Kim has agreed to serve as independent director of the Company. Kim has greater than 35 years of experience in the fields of minerals exploration and mining, research and development, management, and geoscience education. She has specialised in applied structural geology as relevant to mineral exploration and mining.

Kim is a graduate of the University of Adelaide (Australia) with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Economic Geology and was the 1989 recipient of the Ralph Tate Medal for Geology, the 1989 Homestake Prize for Economic Geology. She gained a PhD from the University of Tasmania (Australia) in 1995. A more comprehensive biography is linked here.

Company CEO Brian Bosse wrote "As his friend and business partner I am thankful for the years Douglas spent pushing Cupani forward. From today the company will thrive and succeed standing upon the claim blocks and exploration algorithms he built. I just wish he could have reached our fabulous future. His warmth made our company a family."

Through direct and indirect holdings, the estate of Mr. MacQuarrie remains and intends to remain an important shareholder of the Company.

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com

