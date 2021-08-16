By using self-portraiture as a means of reconciling deeply personal challenges, the artists explore the internal self and the physical self within the context and constraints of the human, natural and virtual worlds. The artworks include digital and film photography, video, collage, sculpture, mixed media, installation, projection, beadwork, textiles, journal entries, interviews, collaborations, and a 3D rendering.

"This exhibition is in keeping with our own vision for the Portrait Gallery of Canada," said Joanne Charette, Director, Portrait Gallery of Canada. "Our goal is to engage Canadians in the conversations of the day through portraiture. These artists are doing exactly that. Through their powerful work, they are addressing important issues such as illness, aging and death; colonialism, diversity, culture and language; gender transitions; the environment; and the sense of self in the virtual world."

In Keeping with Myself features the work of 19 Indigenous and Canadian artists.

They are:

Jaime Black

Catherine Blackburn

Rande Cook

Erika DeFreitas

Danièle Dennis

Séamus Gallagher

Jean-Sébastien Gauthier

Christina Hajjar

Laura Hudspith

Olivia Johnston

Jocelyn Keays

Suzy Lake

Meryl McMaster

Zinnia Naqvi

Annie France Noël

Dainesha Nugent-Palache

Laurence Philomène

Skawennati

Sage Szkabarnicki-Stuart

