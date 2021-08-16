In Keeping with Myself Français
Aug 16, 2021, 10:00 ET
An exhibition of self-portraits by 19 artists
19 August 2021 — 18 February 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Ottawa-based guest curator Darren Pottie answered the Portrait Gallery of Canada's first national call to curators, impressing its program committee with his theme, his proposed artists and their alluring images. In Keeping with Myself is the result of his efforts. On view on portraitcanada.ca from August 19, 2021 to February 18, 2022, the exhibition features self-portraits created by 19 contemporary Indigenous and Canadian artists from across the country.
By using self-portraiture as a means of reconciling deeply personal challenges, the artists explore the internal self and the physical self within the context and constraints of the human, natural and virtual worlds. The artworks include digital and film photography, video, collage, sculpture, mixed media, installation, projection, beadwork, textiles, journal entries, interviews, collaborations, and a 3D rendering.
Media preview
A virtual media tour with Darren Pottie will take place on Thursday, August 19 at 10 am ET. Media are invited to send their contact details to [email protected] to participate.
"This exhibition is in keeping with our own vision for the Portrait Gallery of Canada," said Joanne Charette, Director, Portrait Gallery of Canada. "Our goal is to engage Canadians in the conversations of the day through portraiture. These artists are doing exactly that. Through their powerful work, they are addressing important issues such as illness, aging and death; colonialism, diversity, culture and language; gender transitions; the environment; and the sense of self in the virtual world."
In Keeping with Myself features the work of 19 Indigenous and Canadian artists.
They are:
Jaime Black
Catherine Blackburn
Rande Cook
Erika DeFreitas
Danièle Dennis
Séamus Gallagher
Jean-Sébastien Gauthier
Christina Hajjar
Laura Hudspith
Olivia Johnston
Jocelyn Keays
Suzy Lake
Meryl McMaster
Zinnia Naqvi
Annie France Noël
Dainesha Nugent-Palache
Laurence Philomène
Skawennati
Sage Szkabarnicki-Stuart
About the Portrait Gallery of Canada
The Portrait Gallery of Canada (PGC) is a federally registered not-for-profit corporation that relies on the private sector's donations to operate and flourish. Its leaders envision a future when the PGC will partner with the federal government to secure a world-class collection of portraits and build an inspiring physical space in the National Capital Region. As it works towards these ambitious goals, the PGC will continue to host online exhibitions of portraits of people, from across Canada and from all walks of life, to humanize the stories of Canada's past and present, and to spark conversations about Canada's future.
