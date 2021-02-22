In collaboration with Desjardins - Montréal International Launches New Online Tool to Recruit Foreign Workers

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In its efforts to support the growth of key sectors in Greater Montréal, Montréal International invites companies to recruit foreign workers online through a new web platform: talentmontreal.com.

The portal, developed in collaboration with Desjardins, provides exclusive access to a pool of skilled and experienced workers from around the world, particularly from Europe, Latin America, North Africa, and the United States.

"We developed an effective new tool to help companies in Greater Montréal with their ongoing recruitment efforts. It is an integral part of a new website that also presents key attraction factors of the city to top talent around the world," said Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montréal International. "Our team can also provide employers with information on regulations in effect for obtaining a temporary work permit and support them in this process."

Desjardins, the largest cooperative financial group in Canada, is providing financial support to this project that will have a major impact on the Québec economy and Montréal's economy. A special section has been dedicated to foreign workers ( Desjardins Zone) to support them throughout their integration into Canada, with offers and services tailored to newcomers.

"Diversity and inclusion are priorities for Desjardins Group. For nearly 10 years now, Desjardins has been working with Montréal International to recruit workers from around the world in order to satisfy high labour demand in Montréal," stated Guy Cormier, Desjardins Group President and CEO. "Our multilingual team provides personalized support to newcomers that goes above and beyond their expectations and helps with their integration."

A talent pool with 10,000 candidates

Montréal International analyzed territories and markets around the world to identify areas with talent that is most likely to relocate to Montréal. Based on this data, targeted promotional campaigns are deployed regularly online and on social media to entice the greatest number of quality candidates to register on the new website.

The last few campaigns have resulted in over 10,000 international candidate profiles, mainly in the IT (computer services and software), video game and AI sectors. An algorithm specifically developed for the site pre-selects compatible candidates, allowing recruiters to easily find talent with the right skills.

To get on board and secure your Employer Space: https://www.montrealinternational.com/en/recruit/



About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $359.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Created in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

Montréal International, through its initiative Talent Montréal, has been helping companies in the region in their recruitment efforts since 2010.

SOURCE Montréal International

For further information: Ève Caron, Communications Advisor, Montréal International, [email protected]; Chantal Corbeil, Desjardins Public Relations, 514-281-7229 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5557229, [email protected]

