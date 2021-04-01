In Centre-du-Québec region - Videotron acquires Cablovision Warwick





MONTRÉAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron is pleased to announce that it has acquired Cablovision Warwick Inc. and its network. A well-established company in the Centre-du-Québec region for 47 years, Cablovision Warwick is distinguished by its excellent customer service and close relationship with local residents.

"Cablovision Warwick is so highly regarded and known in the region because of the incredible work of David Ouellette and his family over the past four decades," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We are proud to join forces with another family business to offer the best in telecommunications."

"Videotron is very proud of this acquisition," adds Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "We plan to invest in Cablovision Warwick's existing infrastructure in order to offer residents and businesses in the towns they currently serve our state-of-the-art product line."

"Customer needs are changing quickly and I firmly believe that Videotron is the company best able to respond to these transformations," says David Ouellette, President of Cablovision Warwick. "It was only natural for me to pass the torch to Videotron because of the ties we have developed over the years."

Cablovision Warwick serves the municipalities of Warwick, Kingsey Falls and Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey in the Centre-du-Québec region. In the coming months, the households currently served by the company will be able to switch to the Videotron network and enjoy its full range of products and services.

Current Cablovision Warwick customers can continue to use their services as usual. In the coming months, residents currently covered by the Cablovision Warwick network will be able to try out Helix, Videotron's new home entertainment and connected lifestyle management platform.

More info about the world of Helix

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,475,600 cable television customers and 469,000 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,796,800 subscribers as of December 31, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,481,100 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 924,700 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on the Web

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: Merick Séguin, Public Relations Advisor, Corporate Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

www.videotron.com

